By Andrea Skolkin
The writer is chief executive officer at OneWorld Community Health Centers in Omaha.
Health justice: That is the term being used frequently amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of people of color disproportionately lead the statistics and the issues that need to be addressed are on many fronts. Now health justice is becoming part of the larger movement in our country as we seek ways to address racism in all its aspects.
Over the years, as many others working in the health care sector, we have mainly advocated by using the words “health disparities” as I described the conditions in medically underserved communities. But that language, while appropriate, does not carry the vision and urgency needed now to respond not only to the pandemic but also to the wider issues being brought to the forefront by our country’s protests and the movement for change.
Health justice: Those are the words of our time and our call to do more.
The health center movement, which came out of the social movements of the 1960s, was the genesis of OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc., formerly the Indian Chicano Health Center which opened 50 years ago this May to serve another generation of those who lacked access to health care. Our mission is to welcome all, providing high-quality, accessible health care to everyone, especially the most vulnerable. But we at OneWorld know we need to rethink, re-examine and commit ourselves to working in new ways to support all who are dedicated to finding solutions to systemic racism.
Our experiences working in this pandemic have highlighted for us how much we value and appreciate the partnerships and connections we have and how much our patients’ voices are needed. A current example of just how difficult these times have been are the challenges of COVID-19 testing in South Omaha. Despite our best efforts and that of the Governor’s Office in allowing the Nebraska National Guard to help over the past few weeks, minority and low-income individuals and families are being left behind in testing for the virus. The current statewide testing process is complicated -- too complicated for populations with different native languages and cultural backgrounds, as well as older adults, those without transportation, those living on very limited incomes and those with complex mental health issues.
People may ask why testing is important, and why this is a part of the larger discussion of health injustice. Simply stated, everyone needs to be able to do their best to keep their families safe. They need to know if they need to self-quarantine, they need to know if they should be going to work, they need to know if they should be seeking medical help. And all of us should be concerned for those most vulnerable now, the families that live in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, such as the zip codes of North and South Omaha. Data gathered from testing will help guide government, education, health care and nonprofits as we work together to design and implement thoughtful actions for improved response.
As we go forward during this public health crisis, during this time of tragedy and protest that has called us to look inward personally and professionally, the staff, board, patients, supporters and partners of OneWorld and our community want to do our best to bring good solutions. Knowing there are so many caring people working for change helps us as we see the people every day who are struggling. Together we will address the issues of our time, including health justice for all.
