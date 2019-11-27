By Daniel S. Hendrickson
The writer is a Catholic priest and the president of Creighton University.
This Thanksgiving, I feel a special gratitude for the north Omaha leaders, organizations and residents who during the past year engaged fully with Creighton University both in the community and on our campus. Through these ongoing conversations, we have gained new understandings – insights that have deepened our commitment to working within this vibrant and historic area of Omaha.
Creighton University’s commitment to north Omaha is a priority, and I am grateful for the openness of these meaningful discussions.
This commitment proved especially useful this past spring when two visionary Creighton students asked to meet with me. Both members of Omaha’s South Sudanese community, they had an idea for community engagement and were eager for feedback. Jacob Idra, a freshman at the time and an alumnus of my high school, Mount Michael Benedictine, I already knew. The other, Sam Lado, was finishing his junior year. They are representative of the diversification that is taking place in north Omaha.
As the meeting began, I indicated that I, too, had an idea, and that the timing was right for exploring a new opportunity. During last winter’s community meetings, I engaged with groups representing churches, businesses and organizations representative of north Omaha’s African American roots and, at the same time, its evolving culture.
While not enough, and while not representative of all perspectives, interests and initiatives, these exchanges taught me much. Some residents relished powerful memories of friendship, partnership and shared advocacy spanning decades. Others spoke of being ignored, disregarded and even physically walled off from the university by a football stadium that stood along Cuming Street for 30-some years, beginning in 1925 when it was erected.
Some laughed playfully and easily and swapped stories of Creighton Jesuits, professors, coaches and classmates. Others expressed regrets and anger. Most asked questions, articulated ideas and expressed hope and desire for a bright future.
As the conversations reached into history or soared into tomorrow, one thing was clear: The community — like all communities, really — wants more for its young people. Many are impressed with myriad organizations — some with national repute — that are positively influencing girls and boys in north Omaha each and every day. But they want more.
This is where Jacob and Sam come in. Working with the Highlander at Seventy Five North and Kennedy Elementary School, this fall we launched the Creighton University President’s Scholars (CUPS) program. Jacob and Sam formed a leadership team of peers, and in quick order the three of us recruited 24 additional Creighton students to work as tutors and mentors with the Kennedy students.
The basic components of the weekly program express, I think, something of the Creighton students themselves. Paired with the children, they roll up their sleeves and do school work. Next, they engage a reflective and writing exercise — pondering heroes, for example. And they end by facilitating creativity and innovation.
It was a good summer for Creighton’s commitment to engagement. At the same time as we partnered with the Kennedy students, we also held our Black Alumni gathering during Native Omaha Days. We are now building a National Black Alumni Network, reaching out to our many black graduates across the nation.
Learning never stops. Listening, collaboration and engagement are foundational to Creighton University, and we welcome this important dialogue with our neighbors.
I am grateful this Thanksgiving season for the honesty and candor of the community conversations that began as 2019 dawned. These conversations are ongoing — a start, not an end, and while not always easy, they instruct and inspire.
For the members of our new Creighton University President’s Scholars team, and their commitment of time and talent, I am also thankful. These efforts speak to the Jesuit commitment of working for justice and against societal barriers, until opportunity is made available to all.
