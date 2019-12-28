The writer is a former Nebraska attorney general.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proclamation recognizing that Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus has stirred up two types of objections. First, it is alleged that it violates “the separation of church and state.” Second, it is said to be “offensive.”
The first objection is wrong as a matter of law. The words “separation of church and state” are nowhere to be found in our federal or state constitutions.
The federal Constitution provides in part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech ... .”
This provision was written to protect the religious beliefs and practices of individual Americans from government interference. Under it, an individual may not be compelled by law to participate in a religion, nor can the government penalize a religious belief it finds objectionable.
This provision of the federal Constitution protects the right of the governor to publicly express his religious views — just as it protects that right for all other Americans.
The other objection is that the governor should not express religious views because those views are offensive to some. Around our nation, college professors have been fired and students expelled from colleges because they expressed opinions that “offended” the college administrators or some students.
What does it really mean when someone says “you can’t say that because it offends me”? It means, “I am intolerant of opinions that are different from mine and I want the government (or college administrators) to punish you if you say it.”
The First Amendment provision prohibiting the government from “abridging the freedom of speech” was written for the very purpose of preventing government from punishing speech that some people might find offensive.
So, feel free to use your freedom of speech to criticize the governor — but understand the governor has every right to express his religious views, whether you agree with them or not.
