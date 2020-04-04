The writer is a longtime Omaha community advocate and board member of Policy Research and Innovation, an Omaha-based public policy research nonprofit, and other local organizations focusing on social justice issues.
We are all weathering this crazy, tragic storm of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This massive group experience reminds me of the book “Blindness,” a novel by Jose Saramago, which describes the chaos that ensues when society goes blind. Saramago got a Nobel Prize for literature for this book, published in 1995. The book illustrates the cut-throat mentality of certain segments of our society when faced with a horrendous health crisis.
Because of COVID-19, we are being forced to learn how to create virtual community forums and educational events using technology. This involves utilizing Facebook and other forms of social media. For grassroots community advocates, this is a hardship. We’ve learned through experience that there is a risk of miscommunication when we move away from direct, face-to-face interpersonal interactions. This is true when we are dealing with sensitive issues at the intersection with class and race.
If we are serious about people of color, we must also look at books and readings that address our culture. If we are about building bridges among and between oppressed groups, then we should broaden our efforts to address all of those who are involved in the resistance movement addressing racism. If our goal is to create more significant alliances amongst oppressed folk, then it means that all oppressed groups become advocates for one another.
In a city where people of color make up 33% of the population, why do we still have publicly funded places and spaces that are all-white? If we are serious about addressing a disease, we must first diagnose it and figure out the remedy so that we can heal the victims. Reading the histories of those who were involved in civil and human rights is now — and always will be — extremely essential for un-washing the brain. Many contemporary “cultural diversity” programs are clearly in name only, intended to appease rather than create authentic inclusion. They do not involve the community and therefore they are of no use to the struggle. Books teach us that to end racism, we people of color must control the educating of our families and our communities.
We are acting delusional when we fall back to oversimplified solutions to the complex challenges we face. It’s apparent that to catalyze the transformation of the criminal justice system, the entire community must be engaged and involved. We’re just whistling Dixie if we keep up piecemeal efforts. Reading about the past can help us engage with systems and also provides meaningful lessons on how to expose the do-nothing “buffer elites” that act as gate-keepers between the powers-that-be and our “helping” and “educating” institutions that continue producing zero in terms of meaningful outcomes.
COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on the lives of the oppressed. Anything that does not focus on the most critically affected folks is mere window dressing. We must use the teachings of Malcolm X as the strongest foundation for our efforts moving forward. Let’s start by creating a series of workshops and events that focus on Malcolm X’s experiences. This requires us to take note, to advocate at critical times to the media, to surface the deceptions perpetrated upon our community and to vehemently challenge the status quo. We must get rid of impediments. We must actively disengage from institutions that purport to serve us but that have no track record of creating social change for the oppressed, no empirical outcomes at all.
As African Americans we must stop overusing the word “I” when we talk about our community. There are too many of us who think that because we were elected or appointed that we speak for everyone when, in fact, we speak only for ourselves. If we are serious about social justice, then we know that we can’t achieve change as individuals. Allegiance to others is paramount. Otherwise the self-serving dance will continue, as will the individualistic feedback loop that keeps us subjugated.
