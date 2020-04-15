The writer is mayor of Ralston.
The latest federal efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are focusing on how to best help states and municipalities. I would urge consideration for a path that could have a dramatic impact on every community in the nation while driving economic growth and rebuilding our country’s infrastructure.
If proposed stimulus legislation or other programs included help for municipalities financing or refinancing bonds, we could substantially impact the fiscal condition of American communities while stimulating the economy. It is a great solution for all municipalities.
Virtually every American city, town and village pays a portion of its budget to bonded indebtedness. These bonds are how municipalities build streets, sewers, public facilities and other infrastructure. The amount each municipality pays is impacted by the interest rate of the bonds. Lower interest rates mean lower debt payments and more money for public safety, health services and libraries.
If the federal legislation or executive action included financing or refinancing municipal debt, it would have a tremendous impact:
» Local dollars paying debt service could be shifted to pay for the critical city services that are now under threat by COVID’s impact on local revenues.
» Lower interest rates would encourage cities to invest in infrastructure. Streets would be fixed. Dangerous bridges would be repaired. Water and sewer lines would be upgraded.
» Infrastructure spending would have an immediate positive impact on the economy. Local companies building streets would put people to work, creating jobs and putting money in the pockets of people who really need it.
» Subsidizing local debt is an efficient means of distributing federal assistance. It would provide valuable assistance to municipalities while allowing the federal government to recover revenues from principal and interest repayments.
Distributing COVID relief funds to address bonded indebtedness would help big cities as well as small communities. The City of Omaha is a great example. City leaders are planning to fund street construction with a $200 million bond. If Omaha could borrow or refinance bonds at a lower rate, they would create greater impact per dollar spent and put private-sector contractors to work immediately.
Smaller municipalities many times face challenges more characteristic of large cities. An example is the Ralston Arena. The arena’s financial model is based on its service to the much larger population of the Omaha Metro. Ralston subsidizes any losses at the arena and pays the bonds that constructed the arena. Since COVID-19’s impact on city government is primarily the loss of revenue at the arena, the proposed distribution of funds by population would address a financial challenge which could ultimately threaten the provision of basic public services by Ralston’s city government.
Our city currently pays over $1.7 million annually in interest on our debt service. If Ralston could refinance their bonds at a lower rate, the interest saved would last for years and supplement the anticipated longer-term revenue reductions that COVID will likely cause. The savings would free up dollars spent on debt that could supplement other shortfalls in city financing.
Ralston is not alone. These are thousands of municipalities across the country of fewer than 500,000 people. Some face the very same situation as Ralston with their public facilities. Others incur “big-city” debt such as street rehabilitation because they are part of large metropolitan area. Others struggle to finance water and sewer improvements.
These are unprecedented times. It is time for unprecedented actions. Addressing the “new normal” that COVID will create requires a more innovative solution than simply giving municipal grants based on population.
A stimulus package that would aid municipalities would not only solve the problem of critical services threatened by falling local tax revenues. It also could potentially have a dramatic impact on our economy and our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.
