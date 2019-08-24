The author, of Houston, is director of collection services for FCC Environmental.
On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council will make a decision that impacts every Omaha household when it decides who will pick up trash and recycle yard waste.
When residents set their trash out in the morning, they want it picked up by the time they get home. It is a simple request, but one that has been a challenge in the past.
After three years of studies, surveys, public meetings and listening to feedback from citizens, it’s time to make the right decision for the future of Omaha’s solid waste contract.
FCC Environmental is the “best and lowest” option for the residents of Omaha. Our proposal for the two-cart system provides weekly collection of garbage, with a second cart for biweekly recycling. Under this plan, along with the proposal for yard waste, residents will also have unlimited yard waste pickup for 12 weeks through the spring and fall.
We have also offered a robust three-cart proposal, with separated trash, recycling and yard waste. The proposal also offers the largest resource of trucks and staff. Whichever option the council chooses, we are ready to serve the residents of Omaha.
FCC has taken a proactive approach and identified an environmentally sustainable solution to provide free recycling of all existing trash and recycling containers in use by Omaha residents.
We thank Mayor Jean Stothert, the Omaha Public Works Department and the administration for their due diligence over the last three years. We appreciate their confidence in FCC.
FCC took more than 700 photos across all parts of the city. We visited Omaha dozens of times to fully comprehend the needs and how we can best serve residents. Our proposal is the most robust because we have committed the highest number of resources (trucks and personnel) of all bidders for the two-cart option. It is our promise to do the job right from the start.
Our bid also creates the most jobs. We will hire from the experienced employees currently working on waste removal and hire local residents for our Omaha call center. Callers will always speak to someone who understands the city’s trash collection needs. We will also create more jobs because Omaha will become the Midwest headquarters of operations requiring numerous vendors and employees.
We take excellent care of our workers, with the newest equipment, above-average wages, benefits and shorter workdays. This allows us to build in more time to serve you during inclement weather and following severe weather. We are proud that FCC drivers in Omaha will be operating brand-new, state-of-the-art trucks equipped with technology called 3rd Eye, a video recording inside and outside our trucks providing increased driver safety and trash removal verification. Drivers can take before-and-after photographs of carts and bulky piles to aid in community watch efforts.
We have a reputation for a strong employee culture. When employees are treated well and enjoy their job, this equals excellent customer service — something the residents of Omaha need and deserve.
FCC has extensive experience and knowledge successfully serving cities the same size and larger than Omaha in the United States and abroad. We understand the challenges and opportunities in serving a big city. We are the only bidder with a tailored approach and a variety of trucks, to make sure residents’ trash, no matter what part of the city they live in, is picked up when it should be during snow, sleet, rain or after a storm.
We don’t just operate in a city, we become engrained in it. Each year we give back millions of dollars to organizations and nonprofit groups in the cities we serve. This is home, and we want to make a difference where our employees live and work.
The bottom line is this: Omaha can’t keep doing more of the same with a failed system. We would be honored to serve the city of Omaha and provide residents the service they expect and deserve.
