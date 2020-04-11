The writer is a farmer and small business owner from Fremont.
Farming is the backbone of Nebraska. It’s more than our state’s leading industry; it’s our way of life. That’s why I was surprised to see a recent article published in Bloomberg Businessweek that mischaracterizes how farmers feel about an agriculture issue in my community.
The issue is called “right to repair,” but it is not what it sounds like — it’s a misnomer. Farmers like me already have the right to repair and maintain our equipment. This issue has been cleverly named in order to hide its real intention, which is getting access to embedded back-end code for illegal activities. By allowing anyone, including potentially bad actors, access to the source code, it would undermine the safety controls.
The reporters are correct to point out that modern-farm equipment is high-tech and now contains many lines of code. Just think how much farming equipment and practices have changed in the past 50 years. According to the Progressive Farmer, “In 1962, one farmer fed 25.8 persons.
In the 50 years since he has taken on considerably more responsibility and now feeds 155.” This is thanks, in part, to the development of new innovative technology like precision agriculture that’s on board modern-era tractors.
As tractors have changed to incorporate the latest cutting-edge technology, so have the way users are able to repair them.
Authorized dealers employ highly trained technicians who provide quality service, diagnostic information and equipment repairs. They are also mobile, with mobile repair trucks that are highly equipped to efficiently fix equipment to reduce downtime.
One simple, small mistake by a third-party repair shop, farmer or bad actor could result in destructive consequences.
An equipment expert in the article noted the danger from “a coding mistake by a hacker, or even a well-intended farmer or mechanic, that sends a 500-horsepower combine careening into a farmhouse or through a clutch of workers eating lunch in the fields.”
This unfortunate scenario illustrates why it would be foolish to allow access to software and code that isn’t necessary to complete most maintenance and repair tasks. Thankfully, our state lawmakers understood the unintended consequences that would stem from this kind of legislation.
As a farmer, it also struck me that the article failed to mention that right to repair policies would undermine the great strides the agriculture community has made on environmental sustainability. It would open the door to illegal tampering of emissions controls that are put in place by under the Clean Air Act.
As a proud Nebraska farmer, I want what is best for our agricultural community.
In reality, farmers, dealers and equipment manufactures rely on each other for success. Let’s hope that we can resolve any new issues that arise without government meddling and ultimately creating more problems than solutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.