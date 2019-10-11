The writer, of Omaha, is an assistant professor of physical therapy in the School of Pharmacy and Health Professions at Creighton University.
As I near the seventh month of my second pregnancy, I have begun to see more and more signs offering me prime parking spots as I go about my list of errands: “Expectant Mothers Park Here.” Grocery stores, department stores, churches and office buildings all seem to hold the same sentiment: “You’re pregnant? Park close, move less.” And it doesn’t stop there: Several universities and organizations throughout the United States have created policies that allow pregnant women to obtain passes for handicapped-accessible parking .
I’ll admit on a Saturday morning at the grocery store before a Husker game, even I have moments where I am tempted by these spots. However, those thoughts are fleeting, and I quickly remind myself what a disservice these signs are for the typical pregnant woman. Let me be clear, there are instances in which women have medical complications during pregnancy that limit their mobility, and these women should absolutely be provided additional support such as closer parking, but this is not the majority. No, let’s talk about the average pregnant woman.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us 48% of women will gain too much weight during pregnancy, and research shows approximately one in five pregnant women meet the physical activity recommendations of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. We also know extensive research has deemed physical activity safe and beneficial during pregnancy for both mom and baby.
Physical activity during pregnancy has been linked to reductions in back pain and excessive weight gain as well as a reduced risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension and preterm labor. Physically active pregnant women also report better sleep, less stress and increased energy, and those are just the benefits to mom. For the child, physical activity throughout pregnancy has been linked to being born at a healthy birth weight, a healthy gestational age, quicker motor milestone attainment, improved cognition and higher IQ scores. Sounds great, right? So why aren’t more women active?
Despite research’s best efforts, there is still a societal push that pregnancy is a time to relax and put your feet up. (Exhibit A: special pregnancy parking). Women are told time and time again that now is the time to “eat for two” and to take it easy. But is this really helping?
Childbirth is a battle, perhaps the greatest battle a woman ever faces. She needs to be squatting, lunging, lifting weights and, yes, even running, if able, to prepare for this battle. We prepare women mentally for childbirth with breathing techniques and meditation or the promise of an epidural, but what are we doing to prepare them physically? How are we helping mothers prepare for this battle of a lifetime?
The information available to pregnant women regarding how to be physically active is sparse and vague. Health care providers tend to limit advice to “keep doing what you’re doing” or “don’t start anything new.” Not ideal advice for the four out of five women who are inactive. More resources and education to support pregnant women’s physical activity are clearly needed; however, in the meantime, the little things can add up.
To meet physical activity recommendations, a woman needs to average 30 minutes of activity per day, five days a week. The 2018 physical activity guidelines published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tell us that you don’t need a single 30-minute bout of activity to get health benefits as we previously thought.
Any activity can produce health benefits, meaning that 30 minutes could be split into three 10-minute bouts or even six five-minute bouts. All movement counts. So perhaps that five-minute walk into the department store, achieved by parking a little further away, could be a small stepping stone our society can provide to help women meet these recommendations and ultimately receive all the benefits that come with maintaining regular physical activity throughout pregnancy.
