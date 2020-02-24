The writer, of Council Bluffs, is regulatory manager and government relations point of contact for Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs.
It is no secret the biofuels industry has been stung by regulatory whiplash, fueling ever-growing uncertainty over this last year. Our rural champions have fought hard to elevate biofuels with the administration and in Congress, but we have plenty of work ahead of us.
Last year I was proud to be part of a team that welcomed President Trump to Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE). President Trump saw first-hand how advanced technology and renewable energy drive the rural economy across the heartland. We also welcomed the administration’s decision to let consumers purchase E15 ethanol blends year-round, paving the way for fair access at the pump.
Just this month, we were excited to see the U.S. Department of Agriculture set ambitious new targets for renewable energy as part of a plan to put farm communities on the front lines of the fight for clean air and a healthier climate. That’s great news for biofuel producers, who work side by side with America’s farmers to produce low-carbon motor fuels that cost less and protect the planet. The plan would call for a nationwide standard of 15% biofuel blends by 2030 and 30% by 2050 — up from the 10% average today.
Unfortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency continues to loom large over our ability to achieve these goals. In order to harvest more clean energy in America’s heartland, the EPA must get on board with its sister agency at the USDA.
It’s time to enforce the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) as required by law and reaffirmed by a recent court ruling in the 10th Circuit, which tossed out efforts by EPA regulators to help oil companies sidestep the law. Upholding the integrity of the RFS is the single most important step the administration can take toward putting American farmers in a better position to access new markets while leading the charge for a healthier environment.
The court did not mince words when declaring the EPA “abused its discretion” by approving special exemptions for large oil companies. It also clarified that the EPA may no longer create new exemptions, a practice that destroyed demand for billions of gallons of biofuels over the last three years.
Congress, the president and now the courts have provided EPA Administrator Wheeler explicit direction.
And yet, more than 20 exemptions remain under review by the agency, which means we’re still waiting to see if regulators will finally stand up for America’s farmers and rural biofuel workers. Our communities deserve better.
