By Megan Williams, Sherevan Alhamy and Kim Cammack
Williams is the environmental, health and safety director for Flint Hills Resources’ seven ethanol plants in Nebraska, Iowa and Georgia. She resides in Ohiowa, Nebraska. Alhamy is the mold design engineer for Molex in Lincoln. She resides in Lincoln. Cammack is the safety leader for the Koch Fertilizer plant in Beatrice. She resides in DeWitt, Nebraska.
As women who work for Nebraska companies in senior science, technology and engineering roles, we recommend attending the upcoming Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Saturday.
The Lincoln Children’s Museum and the University of Nebraska College of Engineering have organized this annual event for children in grades three through 12.
The event is Nebraska’s part of a nationwide effort centered on girls in engineering. Kids of all ages can learn about STEM in the company of family and friends. Many Nebraska companies and organizations volunteer on this day to offer educational experiences, including fun, hands-on learning opportunities.
Together, our goal is to spark kids’ imaginations and help them aspire to study in STEM fields. We believe bringing more attention to STEM learning can encourage kids to pursue careers in science and engineering.
Promoting children’s education in science, technology, engineering and math are both timely and necessary. Multiple reports indicate America’s future workforce will require many more people with STEM educational preparation. There will be a projected 10.5 million jobs in STEM by 2028, and the salaries for these positions are among the highest of all jobs.
But not enough women pursue these careers. Compelling evidence points to the problem: Girls are not choosing STEM education paths when they’re young.
A Microsoft study found around age 11, girls become interested in studying STEM but begin to lose interest around age 15. In high school and beyond, girls and women generally take fewer advanced math and science courses. As a result, the rate of female professionals in STEM professions is relatively low.
In a 2018 report, the National Science Board reported the proportion of women in computer and math sciences occupations is 26%. Women account for just 9% of the workforce of mechanical engineers. Among electrical and computer hardware engineers as well as aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineers, women account for 10-13% of the workforce.
Society is missing out on the contributions women can make as STEM innovators and leaders. Women themselves are missing out on the rewarding STEM career opportunities.
The world needs more critical thinkers and innovators, and today’s young people represent the next generation of problem solvers. To help inspire children to study math and science, our three Koch Industries companies — Molex, Koch Fertilizer and Flint Hills Resources — are proud to be presenters and co-sponsors of Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.
To learn more about Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, please visit the Lincoln Children’s Museum website at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
