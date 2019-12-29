The writer is vice president and general manager of Stanton Telecom. This essay was also signed by the 11 other telecommunications carriers forming the Rural Nebraska Telecommunications Coalition.
In its Dec. 18 editorial (“State is right to work on addressing high-speed Internet problem”), the Omaha World-Herald said that “lack of high-speed Internet is holding back opportunities in our state’s rural communities.”
For many rural communities, that unfortunately remains true. A look at rural Nebraska, however, reveals a more complex picture.
One finds that the digital divide does not split neatly along urban and rural lines. Rather, it splits between:
- Rural areas where farmers and ranchers on one side of the divide have state-of-the-art connectivity and excellent service, and
- Those on the other side who are stuck back in the 20th century.
The reason is that some telephone companies serving rural areas used subsidies to build fiber throughout their territories, and others did not. More than a dozen rural telecommunications companies, including members of the Rural Telecommunications Coalition of Nebraska, responsibly stewarded past federal and state support to deploy fiber to serve their customers. Farms and ranchers in those rural areas are connected with quality service on par with service found in the city and comparable rates.
The editorial cites the work of State Sen. Curt Friesen and the Public Service Commission in exploring ways to help accelerate the deployment of broadband. The commission is currently considering options to redirect support withheld from telephone companies that have not deployed broadband infrastructure in rural areas. One approach the commission is considering would allow local communities and surrounding agricultural producers to partner with telecommunications carriers, public power providers and others to ensure that the needs of the local area are a best served.
This option is superior to the reverse auction approach mentioned in the editorial. In a reverse auction, the lowest prevailing bidder would receive subsidies to build Internet networks in rural areas. The Federal Communications Commission used the process to redirect millions of dollars in federal subsidies flowing to Nebraska.
Unfortunately, the federal reverse auctions have led to a race to the bottom. Rather than supporting fiber-based networks, these auctions have resulting in awards for technologies — mainly fixed wireless towers — that are not only less expensive (at least in the short run), but also are less robust and reliable.
Nebraska should not relegate rural customers to second-class citizenry. Our farmers and ranchers need reliable high-speed Internet to compete in a global economy. Our main street businesses, hospitals and students deserve better.
It should disturb all Nebraskans, especially policy makers, that some telephone companies — those that have not used past subsidies to deploy fiber in their rural territories — are now angling for more state subsidies to replace old copper landline networks that have not been upgraded for decades with fixed wireless towers. This ploy will not serve Nebraskans well. Fixed wireless service is much less reliable than fiber-based service.
It is important to note that these carriers are proposing not only to provide Internet services over fixed wireless, but also voice services. They are effectively weaning rural telephone customers from landline networks and onto fixed wireless systems. Pushing customers onto a less reliable service for Internet use is unfortunate. Forcing them onto a less reliable service for critical voice calls, including 911 calls for emergencies, is unpardonable.
Policy makers at the state and federal level need to work together to make sure all rural areas of the state have access to high-speed Internet and voice services on par with those offered in urban areas. For these efforts to be successful, residents and businesses in local areas must be allowed to assess their own unique needs for connectivity and propose alternatives that meet those needs.
