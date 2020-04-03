The writer is executive director of Project Harmony in Omaha.
While many of us are staying home to remain safe and healthy, home isn’t necessarily a safe place for all children.
At Project Harmony, we recognize that the local, national and global threat of COVID-19 has our lives in a constant state of change, worry and even fear. We also understand risk factors for child abuse and neglect such as parental stress, economic instability and food and housing insecurity increase in situations like this. I want to assure you that Project Harmony is part of the dedicated network of professionals and agencies in the Omaha metro area that is committed to protecting the physical health, as well as the mental health, of our children and families of this great community.
Unfortunately, no matter the circumstances, child abuse does not discriminate. It spans all racial, gender, socioeconomic and demographic boundaries. In 2019, Project Harmony provided services to more than 4,000 children within our community in response to child abuse. Of these cases, 61% were sexual abuse, 27% neglect, 19% physical abuse and 6% witness to violence.
When children are in school, they build trust with their friends and teachers and feel more comfortable to disclose abuse, neglect and even sexual assault. Teachers are the No. 1 reporter of child abuse.
With schools closed as part of a statewide effort to contain the spread of the virus and with social distancing guidelines in place, we are not only isolating ourselves but we are also isolating our children. Children are not able to see their friends, they are not attending school and most are not going to any type of day care, social club or extracurricular activity. Parents are undoubtedly under incredible stress — and sometimes our children may step in the way of emotions and reactions to a situation that feels like it is out of control. Project Harmony’s commitment to children and families continues to be strong and steadfast through these ever-changing times — providing effective, immediate and sensitive support to all children and families.
April provides an opportunity for all of us to learn more about child abuse prevention and have a more watchful eye on the children around us. Please consider how you can #BeSomeone in a child’s life right now.
Lean on technology. Many of us have worried about technology and the impact it is having on our children. However, this is the time we should all embrace it. We can use technology to check in on our family and friends and offer support. I encourage teachers to hold online meetings so you can see your students. If possible, request a one-on-one check-in. Neighbors, you can still be neighborly without getting into personal space. If you can find a way to be a part of a child’s life — be their go-to-person — please find it. And, if you should suspect abuse — please make a report. You will never regret making the call, but you could regret not making the call.
—
To report child abuse
Nebraska: 1-800-652-1999
Iowa: 1-800-362-2178
