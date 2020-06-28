The writer is regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, Plains States Region.
COVID-19. Systemic racism. Purposefully misleading news and misinformation. We are all susceptible to these infections and can unknowingly play a role in their spread. Even as our virtual, global experience has grown larger, the distance between contact points has grown exponentially smaller. Whether in the physical world or on the digital frontier, viruses spread faster under the protections of the First Amendment.
We live in an era of “data packets,” byte-sized pieces of information ready-made for our consumption. We have become the primary mode of transmission as they find their way through the ether. We have become the carriers. Carriers of the virus. Carriers of misinformation. Carriers of prejudice or bias that conflates messages in a way that alters objectivity. The ease of this connectivity through social media inevitably gives way to the urgency of its release.
How do we process, cypher, comprehend and evaluate information so quickly and provide it in a way that is consumable? Is it enough to trust the source? Does trust even enter into the equation or do we simply seek agreement — an alignment with our own views — before sharing what is before us? Do our lives require we move so fast that we have relinquished healthy skepticism and inspection? Are we already infected and don’t even know it? Are we — even the best of us — asymptomatic carriers of harmful material?
“If it bleeds, it leads” goes the mantra of the 24-hour news cycle. The more outrageous, the more piqued our interest, the higher value the data packet becomes. The more we divide by our ideologies, the easier targets we become for bad actors seeking to sow discord. This inevitably makes us the carrier for the virus. We would never intentionally pass on a physical illness after becoming a carrier. So, why would we pass on harmful, malicious or deceitful messages/information in the form of communication?
Slowing down to inspect what we carry let alone consume is the only method to ensure we can vouch for the data packets we briefly possess — creating strategies to research, source and verify that what we share is legitimate and safe.
The First Amendment isn’t the problem — it is our unwillingness to take responsibility for it. If you see misinformation, abuse or harmful speech, choose to stop being a carrier.
This can be accomplished in one of three ways:
- Ask. You can pass on the information for others to decipher and investigate, withholding any responsibility for being a carrier (I didn’t know that I killed Aunt Marsha by giving her the virus).
- Stop. You can stop the transmission by isolating the data package and stemming the spread.
- Correct it. You can correct the misinformation by doing something as simple as offering a “fact check” statement or a “Pinocchio” notification when you forward messages that you know are untrue (always include your sources!).
In the end, what makes up your moral compass? If you truly want to take advantage of the pinnacle of our democracy and our faster-than-light communications, think about how you would feel if someone wanted to “infect” you. Let that be your guide. Demand the truth for yourself. Don’t be a carrier without inspecting what you consume.
The Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913 “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Now a leading civil rights/human relations agency, the ADL fights anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry, defends democratic ideals and protects civil rights for all. Locally, the ADL-CRC office was established in 1950. In a unique relationship, the ADL also serves as the Community Relations Committee and is the central resource for information on social issues and problems affecting the local Jewish community in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. The ADL-CRC attempts to foster conditions conducive to creative Jewish living in a free society.
