The writer, of Omaha, is chairman of the National Council of Censors.
Pursuant to Article VI, paragraph 3, of the U.S. Constitution, all officers of the federal and state governments are bound by an oath to support the Constitution. The purpose of this oath is to ensure that elected officials understand they are obligated to work to preserve, protect and defend the fundamental principles of the Constitution.
Recently much has been said regarding the Electoral College process. Some elected officials have even stated that the current electoral process should be abolished.
On Sept. 17 we celebrated 232 years since the Constitution was adopted in 1787. On this occasion it appears a historical review of how and why delegates chose this method to elect the president is needed.
The delegates met from May to September 1787. Notwithstanding the arduous labor of the delegates, they could not settle on a satisfying answer to how should the president be elected.
Several ways to elect the president were considered by the delegates. For example, (1) election by a joint session of Congress, (2) direct election by the voters, (3) election by state governors, and (4) election by state legislators.
Small states opposed the suggestion that the president be elected by a joint session of Congress because they felt that the large states, having more representation in Congress, could cast more votes and elect the individual they wanted even if the small states rejected the individual.
Other delegates objected to direct election by voters because they believed that ordinary voters would not know the candidates well enough to make an informed decision. For various reasons, none of the methods suggested proved satisfactory to the delegates.
To end this deadlock, the convention appointed a committee to develop a plan by which the voting power of the large states and the small states could be balanced. The 11-member committee was headed by James Madison. After much deliberation, the committee presented to the convention a new scheme: The president would be elected by a body of electors from all the states. These electors would be chosen in each state in a way that the state’s legislature would decide.
It is evident that the framers of our Constitution never intended that the president would be elected by a popular vote of the people. Clearly, the framers did not have faith in the people to entrust them with such an important task.
This “electoral system” was not an afterthought. Federalist Paper 15, Dec. 1, 1787, described the delegates’ apprehension regarding electing the president by a popular vote of the people: “The passions of men will not conform to the dictates of reason and justice, without constraint.”
Bravo Glenn Freeman, Bravo!
The same reasoning on balancing the power of large vs. small states would apply to Article V (the second option "or"... but primarily that to leave athe C o S convention(s) in the hands of the states legislatures with the most electoral votes, would be a duplication of the first option - which isn't intended in the second option for bot proposing and ratifying - it just say states, meaning the citizens themselves - not the legislature (thr rat in the room...!) Think "we the people" not we the legislature!
