The writer, M.D., is a professor of pathology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and director of hematopathology (blood-cell pathology studies) for Nebraska Medicine.
Pandemic. School closings. Layoffs. Personal infection. Rising death toll: These are either abrupt, traumatic or scary events that can affect the strongest person. These events can cause uncertainty, resulting in one to feel overwhelmed, take a defensive position and hunker down inside, especially as we hear it may be two months or more before normalcy may return. I have six siblings with 60 extended family members scattered around the country. Concerned about what I was seeing in texts and hearing in phone calls, I decided to take the offensive. Social interaction is very important for good health and survival, and video is better than texting to achieve that goal.
My family’s experience perhaps can provide lessons for others.
First, I contacted the five nurses in the family to see how they were doing, and organized a GroupMe to share observations from work about needs and to answer family questions. Then I organized an intentionally named “Greiner Family Support Gathering” on Zoom for all seven branches of the family. Before we could gather, we had a new baby in one family that grandparents could not freely go see and a funeral in a second family that other branches could not come and support.
I got a Zoom master to do a test run with each family branch the day before the gathering, to work out the usual kinks for an online meeting that some know too well: how to sign in, how to turn on video, how to mute sound, and how to communicate by text on the side to resolve a problem. A large-screen TV was recommended to be able to see 20-plus family groups at the same time, and an agenda was sent out.
We greeted each other and gave updates on our lives for a half hour. We all got to see the new baby at the same time! We heard about an engagement, school at home, new job responsibilities, and how life had changed for the medical members. One verse of the Bible was read: Proverbs 3:5,6 — “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not onto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.” We prayed the Lord’s Prayer together.
Cross-family teams were created: medical, Zoom masters, prayer, financial and cooking to share recipes (we have a lot of time on our hands to try new things).
We then had an adults-only time to talk about what to expect with COVID-19 and measures to cope. First and foremost — this pandemic is the real thing. The usual public health multiple-step plan for pandemic control was explained. Isolation and quarantine terms were defined. Also:
How this virus was different for society than the annual flu was discussed. Infections may happen in the family — it’s to be expected and it’s not any one’s direct fault. Hospitals will lock down on visitors, especially for COVID-19 patients; that will be tough. Layoffs will happen — it’s not your fault. Call a financial family member and apply for unemployment benefits immediately.
And:
Brain health will fluctuate, especially if three major changes happen in your family. That’s normal under these stressful times. How to cope? Follow a usual schedule as best you can, do fun things, get exercise. Get outside in the sun. If feeling down, don’t watch sad COVID-19 stories on TV. Turn it off for another family member. Cut down on alcohol. Call someone in the family, anyone. Be prepared to take a call from anyone and listen.
A question time was held, and we discussed grocery shopping, face masks and how COVID-19 virus testing is done.
Since we won’t be able to have an in-person Greiner Family Reunion this summer, we will continue to meet as a family anyway. Now get on with it — take the offensive and come up with preventive steps to creatively care for your extended family.
