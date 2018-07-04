The writer, a former refugee from Somalia, is program manager at the International Center of the Heartland and chair of the Refugee Task Force. The views expressed are solely those of the author.
Early in 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees indefinitely and banned the refugee resettlement program for 90 days. The initial executive order created an uproar and faced significant legal hurdles, which led the president to subsequently issue a second and then a third version.
Last December, the 9th Circuit Court upheld a lower court ruling blocking the executive order. The Supreme Court, however, allowed the ban to go into effect while it reviewed the legality of the ban.
Recently, the Supreme Court upheld Trump’s third version of the Muslim-focused executive order. The decision was an epic failure and shameful. It will take a generation to rectify this miscarriage of justice. Unfortunately, history repeats itself.
In 1857, Dred Scott v. Sanford, the Supreme Court denied citizenship and fundamental human rights to African-Americans just because of their race. In 1927, in Buck v. Bell, the court upheld forced sterilization for individuals with developmental disabilities. In 1944, the Supreme Court supported and upheld the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The court also previously struck down civil rights cases and upheld state laws that segregated and discriminated against persons of color such because of their race.
Muslims worldwide are generally the first victims of terrorism, and they are at the forefront in the fight against terrorism. As Muslims, we want terrorism, both domestic and international, to be identified and defeated.
According to CNN, between 1978 and 1995, approximately 270 American citizens were killed and hundreds of others injured in terrorist bomb attacks. The masterminds weren’t Muslim.
In 2001, the Twin Towers attack claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Americans. None of those who were behind these terroristic and heinous attacks came from the countries that were banned by the Trump administration.
In United States, from 2009 to 2017, approximately 150 people lost their lives to terrorist attacks carried out by persons of the Muslim faith.
During the same period, hundreds of innocent school children, church congregations, concertgoers or ordinary citizens watching movies lost their lives to mass shootings. In fact, most of these mass shooters had one thing in common. They were carried out by Caucasian men.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently stated that “Islam hates us.” He called for the prohibition of Muslims entering the United States. He even said that he watched thousands of Muslims cheering from rooftops as the World Trade Center collapsed. Even though all fact-checkers have debunked it, he still insists it happened. He proposed surveillance of mosques and a special database tracking system for Muslims.
According to the University of Warwick, “Trump’s Muslim tweets alone predict more than 20 percent of the variation in anti-Muslim hate crimes in the same week.” In Kansas, three white men planned to detonate a bomb at a mosque and apartment building which housed many Somali refugees. One of the suspects referred to Muslims as “cockroaches”
Once someone is dehumanized, it allows the perpetrators of a crime to justify their ill intention. In general, hate crimes against Muslims have risen since the last general elections.
We have civic and moral responsibilities to push back against Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.
For families who were separated by civil war and had been waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, and those fleeing prosecution, civil war and violence, American will welcome them regardless of their religion, nationality, creed or political affiliation, but that help will not come during Trump’s tenure.
Superb, thank you.
Having spent two interesting years in a Muslim country long ago in the Peace Corps, I do not share the demonized view of Islam expressed by Trump and SCROTUS (Supreme Court Republicans Of The U.S.). Thank you for your historical survey and the statistics that help put things in perspective.
The Supreme court did it's job and made their decision on whether or not the Preisdent's EO was within the bounds of his authority. they also commented on not stating whether or not the policy was good or bad. When the Supreme Court starts taking into consideration other than that allowed by law, things go badly for the whole country. We've seen that more than once. It would seem your issue is with the voters who elected those who can't come up with a more effective immigration law. In the end, in our country, the final responsibility rests with voters. Rights always carry responsibilities.
Daniel is so right. The law is the law and our United States Supreme Court does not answer to illegals. It enforces the Constitution. Two of the countries on the list have under what---10% Muslim population but are known terrorist sponsors and training sites. Their is no question about the other vetting capabilities (lacking) of the other countries on the list. Once would expect more to be added. The safety of our American country and our citizens is "now" being applied. Thanks Trump.
Not that it matters, but my appreciation of his fact-based historical analysis wasn't addressed to folks like either of you two.
