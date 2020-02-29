The writer is an attorney in Omaha.
A new bill in Congress would bankrupt Nebraska’s rural hospitals. Backers of the No Surprises Act, introduced by U.S. Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Greg Walden, R-Ore., say that it would end surprise medical bills, which are high out-of-network hospital bills that a patient gets after treatment from a doctor or lab outside of their insurance network. Insurers use this out-of-network loophole to dodge responsibility, leaving patients with the bill instead and, in the process, defeating the purpose of insurance altogether.
Lately, this practice has gotten worse. A study last year found that 1 in 6 insured emergency room patients received a surprise medical bill, which can range from a few hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars. And a poll released a few months ago found that nearly half of Americans surveyed said that they have been hit with a surprise bill. In most cases, patients thought their insurers had them covered, only to find out later that they weren’t.
The rules surrounding what is in-network are confusing. A patient can be at an in-network hospital but still receive a surprise bill, as the doctor, who may be independent, could have their own list of accepted insurance plans that is different from the hospitals. In other cases, the lab that analyzes your blood work may be out-of-network.
For example, Alexa Kasdan, a public policy consultant in Brooklyn, received a $28,000 surprise bill after seeing a doctor for strep throat. Kasdan’s doctor, who did blood work on her, was in-network, but the lab that analyzed her sample was out-of-network, so she was hit with a heavy surprise bill.
Drew Calver, a teacher and coach in Austin, Texas, got a nearly $109,000 bill after he was admitted to an out-of-network hospital for a heart attack.
“I can’t pay this bill on my teacher salary, and I don’t want this to go to a debt collector,” Calver said after his insurance company skimped on the bill.
Debt collectors, including in Nebraska, are known to harass and sue patients who struggle to pay off their surprise bills.
However, the Pallone-Walden bill has a major flaw. It won’t protect patients from surprise bills, as it doesn’t address the root cause behind them: the insurance industry, which is the primary group that benefits from surprise bills (fewer reimbursement payments mean bigger revenues).
Now that Congress is eyeing to end surprise billing, the insurance industry has a backup plan to preserve its moneymaking scheme. Insurers want to use government-set, below-market-value rates for medical services to keep patient reimbursements low. The insurance industry has spent $75 million lobbying Congress to support this.
The Pallone-Walden bill relies on the insurance industry to work hand in hand with the government to set benchmark, or fixed, rates on medical services. Instead of paying doctors fairly, insurers would undermine them, as they want to pay as little as possible for medical care, even if it leads to the closure of rural hospitals, which are barely breaking even.
U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer can support an alternative plan that puts patients first: independent dispute resolution. It would allow insurers and doctors to settle out-of-network bills before an independent arbitrator, preventing insurers from setting their own prices. The patient, on the other hand, would be protected from surprise bills. This system has worked in New York and Texas — and it can prevent surprise bills nationwide while at the same time safeguarding access to medical care for rural Americans.
Reps. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Richard Neal, D-Mass., introduced a plan that uses independent dispute resolution, but it’s important that our lawmakers ensure that it does not include any type of government price-fixing, which would pave the path toward “Medicare for All.”
I hope our senators support independent dispute resolution over insurer-backed government rate- setting. They have proven to put Nebraska patients first, and with their support, we can end surprise billing.
