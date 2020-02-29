The writer, of Omaha, is chief executive officer of the Platte Institute.
Marc Nda came to the United States seeking asylum from the West African country of Togo. Through hard work and determination, he and his family built an Omaha-based home care business that employs more than 200 Nebraskans. You can see a video about Marc’s story at PlatteInstitute.org/LB461.
But when Marc’s home care clients asked if he could provide them with transportation services, a little-known state law stood in their way.
Sadly, this red tape isn’t the result of an oversight; it’s intentional.
Under the state’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity law, Nebraskans like Marc can be denied permission to open a new transportation business if their application is protested by existing firms, like taxi or moving companies.
If the applicant still wants to move forward, they are subjected to a trial-like hearing of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, where their potential competitors can grill them on their business plan.
The law requires the applicant to prove to the Public Service Commission that their business is needed and that it will have no impact upon existing businesses in the marketplace.
What this means is that regulators are being instructed by state law to shut down competition and entrepreneurship at the demand of established businesses. Naturally, the law is strongly supported by the taxi industry. This is why these laws are often called the “Competitor’s Veto.”
In the end, Marc incurred thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend himself and his clients against a law that was designed to deny them an equal opportunity and a choice as consumers.
Marc has looked to the Legislature to correct this injustice, but senators are currently struggling to do so. In 2019, Legislative Bill 461 was introduced in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. The bill would have replaced the Competitor’s Veto with a uniform permitting process that would treat all businesses equally.
But in an executive session concealed from public view, an amendment supported by the taxi industry gutted any parts of the bill that would end the Competitor’s Veto for passenger carriers.
LB 461 is a senator priority bill, meaning it will receive floor debate this year. Senators who are not on the Transportation Committee need to know that the current draft of LB 461 would do nothing for Nebraskans like Marc who face barriers to providing honest competition.
Senators of every party should demand an amendment to truly eliminate the Competitor’s Veto.
Conservatives should remind their colleagues of their stated commitments to free markets and limited government. Progressives should find it unacceptable that private businesses are appointing themselves as regulators and using their status and authority in a discriminatory fashion.
Most of Nebraska’s neighboring states do not have Competitor’s Veto laws, and state and federal courts have found this policy to be unconstitutional. In 2001, a District Court in Nevada ruled against a law impacting limousine service, writing, “[t]he right to earn a living in one’s chosen profession is a liberty interest protected by the due process clauses of both the U.S. and Nevada constitutions.”
A 2014 federal civil rights lawsuit ruling in Kentucky found a law imposed on moving companies “acts as a Competitor’s Veto” that restricts an applicant’s economic opportunity without regard for their qualifications.
In Missouri and Oregon, states sought to have lawsuits against the Competitor’s Veto dismissed, but courts refused. In response, both states’ legislatures repealed their laws.
In a year where compromise is proving elusive on many issues in the Nebraska Legislature, it should be easy for senators to reaffirm a shared belief that businesses should not be able to cancel their competition.
