The writer, of Papillion, is organizer of the local centennial event he describes in this essay.
This coming September will mark the 100th anniversary of one of Post Office’s biggest, boldest and riskiest ventures: transcontinental air mail service from Long Island, N.Y. to the shores of San Francisco Bay — and Omaha played a key role in that endeavor.
In 1920, approximately 36 acres of field immediately south of the then-Ak-Sar-Ben Speedway (later Aksarben Race Track and today Aksarben Village) was leased to the United States Post Office. On the southeast corner adjacent to 63rd and Center Streets, the city erected a large wooden airplane hangar to house, at times, some half-dozen government air mail biplanes, usually American-built DeHavilland DH-4s capable of flying several hundred pounds of mail for some 300 miles without refueling.
The first air mail experiment, flights between New York and Washington, D.C., began in the spring of 1918, By 1919, service had expanded west through Cleveland to Chicago, By early 1920, regular six-day-a-week flights operated east to Chicago out of Omaha.
That summer, Assistance Postmaster Otto Praeger in Washington, D.C., was ready to push the service west across the plains, through the Rockies, past the Great Salt Lake and over the far Sierras. The first plane left early in the morning of Sept. 8 from Hazelhurst Field on Long Island destined for Cleveland with a refueling stop in Bellefonte, Pa. In relay, pilots and planes carried the mail through Chicago, refueling in Iowa City, landing in Omaha on Sept. 9. By the afternoon of Sept. 11, the last plane, Number 151, landed on what today is Marina Green on the shore of San Francisco Bay.
Omaha’s role would be forever memorialized by Nathaniel Dewell’s focus-sharp black and white portraits of the pilots and mechanics at the Ak-Sar-Ben field that now are a part of the Smithsonian collection. The pilots who flew out of Omaha are legends: James ‘Dinty’ Moore, Howard Brown, Jimmy Murray, Bill Hopson, Jack Knight.
Yet, sadly, as a city, we have literally misplaced our lone tribute to those men and machines.
The Nebraska State Historical Society and the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben erected a beautiful marker commemorating the city’s contribution. The trouble is, with the redevelopment of the Ak-Sar-Ben area, the marker apparently got replanted in the wrong location.
If you want to see it, you have to drive — or ride a bike or walk — a mile north of Center Street on 67th, through the middle of Aksarben Village, past HDR, past the Residence Inn, past Courtyard by Marriott, past Mammal Hall. There, adjacent to the student parking lot on the west side of 67th, is the State Historical Marker dedicated to Ak-Sar-Ben Field and the U.S. Air Mail. Somewhat ironically, it reads, “Ak-Sar-Ben Field, whose hangars were located on the southeastern corner of these grounds …” This would make sense if it were actually located on the grounds where the airfield was located. Instead, it stands north of where the old horse racing track used to be, nowhere near the original landing field.
This coming September, with the help of dozens of volunteer pilots, the air mail100 Centennial Flights Project, based here in Omaha, is organizing a series of relay flights carrying commemorative postcards from Long Island to San Francisco that will pass through Omaha the same day it did a century ago.
How much more memorable will that event be if we could celebrate it by having the historical marker relocated to where it belongs, on the grounds where its history was written, not on the forgotten backside of a vanished horse race track.
Learn more at air mail100.com.
