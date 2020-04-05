All four writers are M.D.s at the University of Nebraska Medical Center: Britigan, dean of the College of Medicine and a professor of internal medicine-infectious diseases; Kalil, a professor of internal medicine- infectious diseases; O’Dell, a professor and chief of internal medicine-rheumatology; and Rupp, a professor and chief of internal medicine-infectious diseases. All practice with Nebraska Medicine, and Britigan and O’Dell have appointments with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, though they are not writing on behalf of the VA.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has dominated the news and our lives. As we view what has happened around the world and in our own country, we are all concerned and are appropriately searching for the best way forward. What none of us should be doing is panicking or leaping to unproven and unsafe treatments that are touted through unreliable sources as ways to treat or prevent COVID-19.
Unfortunately, the recent hype around chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (CQ/HCQ) is currently not justified. In the U.S. these drugs are commonly used to treat autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematous (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis. Particularly in lupus, these drugs are essential and, in fact, are the only treatment shown to prolong survival.
Regrettably, there are currently no proven treatments for COVID-19 beyond supportive care. The excitement around CQ/HCQ, used alone or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, is based on laboratory data and a small clinical study that was plagued by methodologic flaws. However, another small study failed to show benefit. Further study is clearly needed, particularly knowing that CQ/HCQ have consistently proven unhelpful in the treatment of many other viral diseases (influenza, coronavirus, dengue fever, HIV, Ebola, Chikungunya, etc).
Although CQ/HCQ have long been used to treat certain diseases, like most drugs, they have potential serious side effects to the heart, liver and bone marrow, all of which may be increased with severe COVID-19 illness. In fact, there have been at least two recent deaths reported in individuals who began taking these drugs in hopes of preventing COVID-19. Moreover, the combination of CQ/HCQ with azithromycin can further increase the toxic effects to the heart and lead to sudden death. Therefore, it is clear that with the current lack of demonstrated effectiveness and the real potential for harm, no one should be prescribing or taking hydroxychloroquine in an attempt to prevent COVID-19, outside of a very carefully designed, monitored and controlled study.
During a clinically serious COVID-19 infection, a decision to use these drugs should be very carefully weighed within the context of a clinical trial to ensure patient safety and to determine whether or not these drugs are beneficial.
Regrettably, the panic around COVID-19 and the hype around these drugs and other pharmacologic interventions have resulted in a significant shortage of these medications. As a result, patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis are deprived of lifesaving medications. During these difficult times for all of us, this is particularly tragic for these patients. All of us need to be on the alert for unscrupulous entities preying on fears and making false or exaggerated claims. It is more important than ever to seek accurate information from trusted sources.
Medical science advances because of well-designed and appropriately controlled clinical trials. Every epidemic gives us unique opportunities to learn how to win the battle against these terrible infections. Regrettably, during the SARS epidemic of 2002 (caused by a coronavirus similar to COVID-19), we completely missed our opportunity and as a result, still have no better information on treatment against coronaviruses.
The good news is we have learned our lesson, there are a number of clinical trials currently in progress, and soon we will know whether or not CQ/HCQ has a role in the current pandemic.
There is a lot we don’t know about COVID-19, but we do know how to prevent it from spreading! If you are old enough to be at high risk for severe COVID-19, you are old enough to remember Smoky the Bear, who had it exactly right. Paraphrasing; “Only you can prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, practice social distancing and stay home!
Please, take hydroxychloroquine only if prescribed by your infectious disease doctor as part of a clinical trial, the only way to know if a drug works or harms. If you are a physician or health care provider, resist the temptation to write a prescription for hydroxychloroquine or other unproven treatment, because you may not be helping and may actually be harming patients, as well as potentially depriving those with autoimmune disease of a drug that they truly need.
