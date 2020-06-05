By Andrew Schilling
This Midlands Voices essay will appear in The World-Herald's print edition Saturday, but we wanted to put it online early so readers will know about the special commemorative activity Saturday morning linking Omaha and Normandy on the 76th anniversary of D-Day. The writer is the vice president of the Omaha Sister Cities Association, and the senior director for international business development at the Greater Omaha Chamber.
The sands of Omaha Beach stretched somberly into the distant mist, as a wind-whipped rain pelted the proud steel monument to “Les Braves,” who stormed across these shores on D-Day, 75 years earlier. The delegation from Omaha stood shoulder to shoulder with our French hosts, saluting the Stars and Stripes and the French Tricolour as the national anthems of the U.S. and France played. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert joined her French counterpart, Mme Anne Boissel, Président of Isigny-Omaha, to lay wreaths at the memorial before taking a silent walk together on the sands. After the ceremony, the U.S. and French delegations quietly shook hands with an honor guard of French veterans who stood at attention with their regimental colors.
That memorable ceremony on the shores of Omaha Beach last October was the capstone of a year-long effort to form a sister city relationship between Omaha, Nebraska and the communities overlooking Omaha Beach in France.
Just six months later, the world was turned on end, gripped by a global pandemic that restricts personal contact, international travel and public events. For the first time in 76 years, the French towns along the Normandy coast cannot host public ceremonies commemorating the D-Day landings.
But that does not mean the French communities will neglect the historic date. Instead of the traditional public ceremony at the American Cemetery at Colleville sur Mer, the French communities of Isigny-Omaha have planned a different yet striking commemorative event: the ringing of bells of freedom, from church steeples all across Normandy.
Our French friends have reached out to Omaha through the Sister Cities Association to invite us to join with them in honoring the heroes who fell on the beaches and fields of Normandy, by ringing bells of freedom across Omaha. The event was deliberately scheduled for June 6 at 6:44 p.m., France time, so that the bells of Omaha could ring simultaneously, at 11:44 a.m. CDT.
Mayor Stothert, the honorary chair of Omaha Sister Cities Association, enthusiastically received the invitation from Isigny-Omaha, and has encouraged Omaha’s religious groups and civic organizations to participate in this solemn observance of the heroes of D-Day.
The Archdiocese of Omaha will support the initiative and has contacted its parishes to encourage the ringing of their church bells wherever possible. (Some parishes do not have bell towers.)
Countryside Community Church located on the Tri-Faith Commons at 132nd and Pacific Streets will join in the ringing of bells. And the carillon from the University of Omaha’s Bell Tower will sound across the expanse of the midtown campus.
The commemoration today will be one further link in the series of joint ceremonies and events over the past year, establishing a formal Friendship Agreement between Omaha and the 59 communities of Isigny-Omaha Intercom in Normandy. The agreement lays the groundwork and the intention to increase ties between our countries and to expand exchanges on cultural, touristic and business levels.
While the global pandemic this year has limited direct personal contact and exchange programs, the Bells Across Omaha initiative today will be one way that Omaha Sister Cities activities continue to link our countries in spirit, even as circumstances compel us to maintain physical distance.
When you hear the church bells and carillon begin to sound across Omaha at 11:44 today, I urge you to step outside to absorb the pealing of the bells, and to recall the heroic sacrifice of Allied servicemen on Omaha and the other beaches of Normandy. The bells sound to commemorate the tragic loss of lives, but also to celebrate freedom and the liberation of Europe. That memory still binds our countries and countrymen 76 years later — and will continue through the efforts and affection of the citizens of Omaha and Normandy, France.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.