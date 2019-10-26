The writer, of Omaha, is the domestic/sexual violence project manager for the Women’s Fund of Omaha.
Because domestic violence typically happens in the shadows and behind closed doors, the rate at which it impacts our community is far more than we can ever know. However, we must be aware that it continues to impact women of all ages in Douglas County.
According to the State of Domestic Violence in Douglas County research report that was released earlier this year by the Women’s Fund, in collaboration with criminal justice and victim service providers, we know that more than 17,000 domestic violence calls are being made to 911 each year. This research continues to illustrate the need to support survivors and to hold offenders accountable. And in order to create a community where everyone can live free from domestic violence, we must work collaboratively.
Whether this is your daily work or not. Whether you’ve knowingly been impacted or not. It’s on all of us to create a community where this pattern of behavior will not be tolerated.
So, what is needed to end domestic violence?
» Public policies that support survivors and promote a safe work environment, including allowing for paid time off for victims to seek medical care, legal assistance and other services related to their safety, or “safe leave.” Legislative Bill 305, which would allow employees to earn one hour of paid “safe” leave for every 30 hours worked, will be debated by the Nebraska Legislature next session. We urge policymakers to vote yes to ensure that survivors don’t have to choose between the safety of their families and their job.
» Workplace policies and practices that create safe environments for victims of violence. Employers should implement policies and practices to recognize and respond to violence in the workplace and to support employees who may be experiencing such violence. The Women’s Fund, in collaboration with the Human Resources Association of the Midlands, has developed a free online guide with additional resources and model policies and practices for creating and maintaining safety in the workplace.
»Professionals in both our criminal justice system and our civil system that listen to survivors when they come forward and recognize the dangerousness of their situation. When a victim engages with outside agencies or attempts to safely leave an abusive situation, it may threaten the abuser’s control and cause them to retaliate. We must have a community response that holds offenders accountable and prioritizes the safety of victims and their families to ensure they have power over their own lives.
» The opportunity to attain economic stability. Financial dependency is a primary reason why survivors report being unable to separate from an abuser. This means ensuring that safety net programs — child care assistance, nutrition assistance, housing assistance — can support the immediate needs of survivors. But it also means building longer-term strategies of supporting workforce development and sustained, meaningful workforce participation.
» A better understanding that we all have a role to play. How you talk about violence against women shapes how you think about domestic violence. How you hold others accountable for their language about violence against women can change how they think about it. By changing the narrative, we can allow the community to better understand the complexities of the violence, how to recognize it and how to prevent it. And the next time a survivor tells their story, will you listen? Will you believe them?
Awareness goes a long way. Understanding and compassionate systems of support go even further, and prevention is the key to the end. It’s on all of us.
