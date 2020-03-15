These writers are all on the faculty at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Kortepeter, M.D., is professor of epidemiology and co-editor of the Nebraska Isolation and Quarantine Manual. Lookadoo, J.D., is instructor of epidemiology and director of legal and public health preparedness, Center for Preparedness Education. Cieslak, M.D., is associate professor of epidemiology, director of the Nebraska Quarantine Unit and associate director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
As medical and public health communities around the world grapple with the latest pandemic threat, nations are taking extreme measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. As the numbers of victims steadily mount around the globe, our best hope now is to slow the spread.
As the world has become more interconnected through commerce and air travel, infectious diseases from anywhere can land in the U.S. in a matter of hours. Quarantine is one historical response to prevent disease spread.
“Quarantine” conjures up images of prison and of patients suffering from diseases such as leprosy and plague, but in medical parlance, “quarantine” merely refers to the separation of individuals, who are not sick, but who may have been exposed to an infectious disease.
The term “quarantine” (from the Italian quaranta giorni,“forty days“) derives from the length of this waiting period, to ensure the absence of disease before releasing someone back into the population. It was first used in Venice during the Middle Ages, when incoming ships were forced to lie at anchor in the Venetian lagoon for 40 days prior to offloading passengers and cargo in order to prevent the introduction of contagion. As we have learned more about the time from infection until someone becomes contagious, the number of days in quarantine has decreased.
“Isolation,” on the other hand, is used to separate individuals who are already sick. This distinction is important, because many infections do not spread before illness onset. After exposure to such an infectious agent, quarantine may not be needed if the person reliably notifies public health authorities if they develop symptoms; isolation can then be applied.
Historically, most quarantine in the U.S. has been managed at the state and local level. The current COVID-19 pandemic represents the first federally imposed quarantine in decades, and there has never been a federal quarantine of the current scope or scale.
The dynamic changes when an infectious disease transmits even before symptom onset. Influenza does this, which makes it challenging to contain. We don’t yet fully understand when people infected with COVID-19 can transmit, but the disease appears to mimic influenza in its capacity for pre-symptomatic transmission. This provides the rationale for quarantining or isolating of U.S. citizens returning from abroad.
Quarantine can be effective, but it must be applied judiciously to balance the infringement on civil liberties against the risk and consequences that could occur if it fails. One must consider the consequences for someone who refuses to comply, as nearly happened at March Air Reserve Base in California when one quarantined individual nearly “jumped” quarantine. The CDC regulations governing the use of federal quarantine state that an individual who does not comply with a quarantine order can be subject to hefty fines or jail time. As the size of this outbreak (and the potential quarantined population) increases, it is difficult to imagine how the U.S. government could feasibly impose such penalties.
The federal government has done an admirable job trying to slow this down with aggressive measures, but as cases continue to mount elsewhere and within the U.S., the risk here will rise. We don’t quarantine for influenza. We are at the brink of a similar tipping point with COVID-19, wherein the proverbial horse has already left the barn. We may need to apply less draconian alternatives, such as voluntary home quarantine and isolation — as has already occurred in some locations.
We urgently need scientific studies to determine exactly when individuals become contagious, and how contagious, before, during and after illness. The fateful Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan demonstrated that this virus is highly transmissible in enclosed environments. Once we have a better handle on the dynamics of transmission, public health policies for COVID-19 — based on science rather than conjecture or fear — can be more precise and effective to prevent spread in contained environments, such as hospitals and nursing homes, that house the most vulnerable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.