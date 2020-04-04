The writer is a South Sudanese refugee to Omaha and founder of Aqua-Africa, a nonprofit focusing on water needs. A naturalized U.S. citizen, he recently returned to Omaha after being temporarily stranded in South Sudan due to the shutdown of airline flights. He wrote this essay while in South Sudan.
I was 10 years old when my mother, brother and I watched a never-ending row of soldiers march past our neighborhood in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It was 1991, and the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front led by Meles Zenawi had just completed the overthrow of the Marxist-Leninist communist government lead by Haile Selassie. Everyone in the community knew that whoever was driving these soldiers out was surely coming for us.
The following four months proved to be the most frightening four months of my life. Up to this point, that is.
When I flew from Eppley Airfield on March 6 on my way to South Sudan, I was not worried about coronavirus, even though one of my coworkers had been telling me about the unfolding events in China. Finding gate A3 was a higher priority. It wasn’t until I was in South Sudan, watching the news network Al Jazeera two weeks later that I started to get a feeling that I hadn’t felt in over 22 years: Terror.
Back then, I was age 10 and couldn’t understand everyone’s struggle. But I cannot forget my own: One hour I felt optimistic about the potential war outcome; the next hour, a crippling depression. I found myself going from blaming God for the chaos, to negotiating with Him in my mind, promising to swap days of good behavior for an end to the daily fear.
Each day, there was a two-hour “finale”: A two-hour window of emotional fireworks. A cocktail of fear, anxiety and sadness that overwhelmed and crushed me. You never worked toward this finale; rather, it snuck up on you. Then, like a child discarding a toy it’s bored with, it leaves you, exhausted.
I was confident my brother and mother were struggling with similar emotions. My brother’s asthma attacks grew more frequent. My mother spent most of the day talking to herself or crying. This wasn’t limited to just my family. Everyone in my community was struggling. If there was ever a time for “not my problem” thinking, this was it.
It was, therefore, surprising to witness random acts of kindness: A neighbor pouring a half-cup of his sugar for you (which represented half a day’s income) or a stranger in the street stopping to ask why you are crying.
Small acts in the grand scheme of things. But it mattered. People’s fears, anxiety and uncertainty were distracted by other people’s kindness.
I don’t remember exactly when, but I do remember that suddenly things weren’t bad anymore. We just woke up from the nightmare. Certainly, the trauma was great. Some have never fully recovered. At the end, however, there was just that, an end.
It is now 22 years later, and troops are marching through my community once again. Granted, COVID-19 is a virus rather than a gun-carrying soldier, but the emotional roller-coaster I am beginning to experience is the same.
Hearing my wife tell me she is scared, hearing my neighbors say they do not know what is going to happen to them, and hearing my friends feel frightened, anxious, and depressed, I find myself struggling to sleep while overcome with exhaustion. I feel like every emotional trauma I experienced during that hellish four months is revisiting me in a modern way.
If I am going to be tormented by the beginning of that dark four months, however, I am sure that I will be encouraged by the end. Whether it is the next few weeks, months or maybe a year, it will end. We will all be bent and some of us will break.
No matter how desperate it gets, however, there will be that one day. That day when we will all wake up and it will all be behind us. We will surely be haunted by our experience, but what we will remember is how we treated each other during this time. Everything comes to pass.
