The writer is a former U.S. representative for Nebraska’s 2nd District.
Every Nebraskan expects and deserves better representation in the United States Senate than we have received from Ben Sasse in the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump.
Sen. Sasse explained his reasons for voting for acquittal of President Trump in a World-Herald open letter on Feb. 5. After noting that he does not agree with President Trump’s long-held view that “foreign aid is almost always a bad deal for America” and Trump’s view of the “CrowdStrike theory of 2016,” Sasse explains that he does share President Trump’s view that “it is dangerous if they (the American people) worry Russia picked the American president.”
Sasse argues these three “facts” formed the basis for Trump’s actions in Ukraine and that Trump “seems to have believed he was doing something that was simultaneously good for America and good for himself politically — namely reinforcing the legitimacy of his 2016 victory.”
For Sen. Sasse, this forms the basis for his justification of President Trump’s withholding of military assistance from Ukraine until the president of Ukraine publicly announced criminal investigations of the Bidens and CrowdStrike, allegations which formed the basis for the congressional charge of abuse of power. This appears to be an acceptance of the Alan Dershowitz radical legal theory that so long as the president believes his actions are good for the nation, he can do anything that also benefits himself politically and not suffer impeachment.
Sen. Sasse goes on to defend the failure of the Senate to seek additional testimony or contemporaneous records of executive branch participants in the Ukraine matter denied to the House by order of President Trump.
Sasse states: “There is no need to hear from any 18th impeachment witness … to confirm facts we already know.”
“The aid delay was wrong,” Sasse concludes.
But Sasse and the Senate Republicans have denied themselves as well as the American people a complete historical record of how the president and his senior executive branch officials performed during this critical period. Instead, Sasse simply substitutes his own unfounded conclusion: “But in the end, the president wasn’t seduced by the most malign voices; his honest advisers made sure Ukraine got the aid the law required.”
There was nothing in the record of the Senate proceedings to support Sen. Sasse’s conclusion. The Senate and the American people do not know how the acting chief of staff and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney actually performed. We do not know what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry or even John Bolton did to counter what Sen. Sasse describes as the “malign,” “off-the-books foreign policy-making” of Rudy Giuliani. We do not know how or when or by whom the Ukraine aid was restored or why.
We do know President Trump was directing the withholding of military assistance, not taking direction from others as Sen. Sasse maintains. The president still maintains he never withheld aid to force investigations but has not allowed testimony or records to support this claim.
Sen. Sasse was not among those celebrating in the White House Thursday with President Trump as he again proclaimed he did “nothing wrong” and vowed revenge on those who say his actions in Ukraine were wrong or even “inappropriate.” But, Sen. Sasse has also not stood up for the principles he proclaims, and we have not received the truth we deserve from our public servants.
No one should be happy with this outcome. We all deserve better.
