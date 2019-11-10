The writer, of Sag Harbor, New York, is a former journalist, press secretary and communications director for Merrill Lynch and retired vice chairman of public markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
A little more than 50 years ago, I lay in a pool of my own blood on a jungle floor.
Aug. 19, 1969, Central Highlands, Republic of Vietnam — a world away from Omaha, where I grew up.
Minutes earlier, I’d been struck by shrapnel from an enemy grenade. Engulfed by an earsplitting noise and a blazing white light, I felt as though I was whirling through space like a giant spring unwinding, slowly. “If this is death, it’s not so bad,” I thought.
When I came to, it was bad. Immobilized and in shock, my vision and hearing blurred, I felt not pain but a specific fear — that an enemy soldier might get through our lines and end my life as I watched. But the lines held, and hours later, I was evacuated by helicopter.
The events of that day are never far from my mind. Although a terrifying experience, it was defining. And on this anniversary, I thought about five ways the war shaped my life.
Relationships. In war, young men and women forge bonds as powerful as those in any family. Francis “Doc” Whitebird, a Lakota Sioux from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, was our medic. Fearless in combat, his mere presence reassured the men. He saved many lives, including mine. Through all these years, we’ve stayed in close touch; our families visit each other. This kind of relationship forms a measure for all others. Who do you want in your foxhole?
Family. It was years before I could really talk to my wife, Patty, about the war. For one thing, much of society remained hostile toward those who had fought; the war proved long, unwinnable and unpopular. For another, I carried lingering guilt that I had somehow left my men behind. Working to excess — and drinking to excess — kept unwelcome feelings at bay. Which often meant my family came third.
In 2000, the 25th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, at Patty’s urging, we joined other veterans and spouses on an emotional trip back to the battlefield, and I began to open up. Today, I’m better about putting family first.
Career. My experience in combat lent perspective to every job I held. In Vietnam, it began with duty to the nation and ended with looking out for my men — causes larger than myself. It reminded me to focus on the objective, minimizing emotions to get things done. And it was a steadying force — in hard times, a reminder that things could be worse; in the best, not to get too full of myself.
Sorrows. There are thousands of them, their names engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. One in particular lives on in my heart: Roland DiPolo was my training roommate at Fort Benning, Georgia. On weekend leaves, we hitchhiked to his home in Crestview, Florida, where his mom waited with homemade meals. At 19, he was like a younger brother. One month after arriving in Vietnam, Roland was killed by mortar fire. Through this loss, I learned that one way to cope with sorrow is to comfort others; Roland’s mother and I corresponded for years until she died in 2006.
Joys. In 2000, on my return to Vietnam, we traveled to Hanoi. There, I met Col. Muy Thuan, a commander of the division that had lain siege to my company 31 years earlier. We talked about our lives, our families, the battle. I showed him the scars on my arm; he pointed to the scars on his torso. It was bittersweet. Before parting, we tearfully embraced. Hardly the mortal enemy I’d expected.
“He’s just a man, like me,” I thought.
The truth is, I don’t regret for a minute my military experiences, even being wounded. Daily, I’m grateful, even exhilarated, for the life I have. And for understanding what’s important, and what isn’t.
