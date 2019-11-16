The writer, of Ralston, is the former chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and a retired hospital executive.
Surprise medical bills have taken the nation by, well, surprise. Americans waking up in the hospital are shocked by the expensive hospital bill waiting for them. Their crime? They were treated at a hospital that was outside of their insurance network. It is an offense that, for some peculiar reason, may justify hospitals charging out-of-network patients more than double the in-network price for medical care. Surprise medical bills have become a growing problem that has left many Americans in debt. The good news is that the U.S. Senate has found the solution to ending this questionable practice.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., — a physician — alongside a bipartisan group of senators, introduced the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act (or STOP Act). The bill would prevent hospitals from charging higher rates to out-of-network patients, who, in emergencies, don’t have a choice in selecting which hospital they are wheeled into, the hospital-based physicians they see or the benefit of time to decide. Under the STOP Act, out-of-network patients would pay in-network prices, as they normally would if they had gone to a hospital and consulted physicians within their insurance network.
And it’s not just out-of-network patients who can receive surprise medical bills: In-network patients face the same risk of receiving one of these unfortunate bills. For example, while the patient might be at a medical facility that is in-network, the lab testing their vials might not be. The STOP Act would protect these in-network patients from receiving high out-of-network hospital bills.
Overall, this bill is a straightforward and sensible solution to a common problem. However, many hospitals, physicians and health care providers who are profiting from surprise medical bills are spending an unprecedented amount of money on lobbying Congress, running television and digital ad campaigns against legislation that would solve the problem of surprise medical billing.
Many opponents of the STOP Act claim they have “alternative” fixes to the issue. One of those so-called alternatives is a plan by Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. His plan would allow Congress to punt the issue to a coalition of federal agencies and “stakeholders” (i.e., the health care industry) to find a solution. Here lies the core problem with Neal’s proposal: The health care industry, which created the issue of surprise medical bills, would have a hand in writing the rules against itself. But this defeats the purpose. Why would the industry voluntarily impose unfavorable regulations on itself? It wouldn’t. This is why lobbyists support Neal’s idea.
Lobbyists have also floated another idea to Congress. They have suggested that Congress cram an unworkable solution to the problem of surprise medical billing through an end-of-the-year funding vehicle. Quietly and hastily pushing through Band-aid fixes — if it can even be called that — under the nose of patients would not solve the surprise medical billing dilemma that is facing our nation. This problem, instead, requires a comprehensive fix that only the STOP Act provides.
For a while, surprise medical bills were like a cold that never went away, but the STOP Act can finally put an end to that. Patients should have hope. We have leaders in Congress, including members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation such as Sen. Ben Sasse, Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith, who have strong records when it comes to protecting patients and can help get this bill past its last remaining hurdles. Now is the time for Washington to act and put an end to surprise medical billing by passing the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act.
