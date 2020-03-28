The writer, of Omaha, is an M.D. and medical writer with a focus on ethics and technology issues.
It’s 1918 in the central Nebraska farming community of Stuart. Gerda Vogel walks down to pick up the mail, and asks the mailman, “What does your name mean, Mr. Burke?”
(She had just explained that her surname meant “bird” in German.)
When she asks this, she feels a pang of fear as the First World War rages abroad, the Selective Service draft continues and her community is inflamed with anti-German sentiment. She realizes that only foreign names have a translated meaning, and a real American name doesn’t have a second meaning. A neighbor who needs a new hired hand posts a sign by the roadside: “No krauts need apply.” The diner in town stops serving hamburgers and sauerkraut, but instead offers “ground beef sandwiches” and “liberty cabbage.”
Her most harrowing experience is on a train trip with her four young children to a funeral in her hometown of West Point: She witnesses an elderly man beaten and thrown off the moving train by young men suspicious of his German heritage.
This is the setting for the novel “The Meaning of Names,” written by Nebraska author Karen Shoemaker.
Gerda’s fear reaches a high point as her husband’s farm deferment for the draft is rescinded and she becomes pregnant. Then, her community is attacked by the worldwide pandemic eventually come to be known as the Spanish flu.
“Spanish flu” came into existence mostly because the Spanish press was unrestricted in reporting cases, as Spain didn’t participate in the war. The major world powers involved were pressuring their written media not to mention any sort of weaknesses their people might have. Peter Piot, co-discoverer of the Ebola virus and director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, says misinformed disease names have happened before, most times involving Naples, historically blamed for syphilis, gonorrhea and influenza.
In the U.S., a strategy was developed to stifle any public discourse against the war. John M. Barry, author of “The Great Influenza: Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History,” describes how President Woodrow Wilson had Congress pass his Sedition Act (revisiting the original act that helped defeat John Adams’ reelection), making it a crime to say or publish anything negative about the government, punishable by 20 years in prison. Wilson created the Committee on Public Information, which formed a force of over 100,000 “Four Minute Men” whose job was to give short, encouraging speeches at community gatherings. At this time, one top health official said this was an “ordinary influenza by another name.”
The 1918 influenza was especially pernicious in how it attacked the young. Men returning home after surviving trench warfare were then faced with this greater threat. With a 2% mortality rate, more died than in WWI. Estimates range from 50 to 100 million worldwide. This spread occurred with no commercial air travel as troops were demobilized by train or ship. In the U.S., 675,000 died, and even President Wilson contracted the disease.
Today, with the discovery of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 and the outbreak of the disease it causes, COVID-19, perhaps the most important designation about this virus is the adjective “novel.”
Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: “Anyone who says they know where this is going doesn’t know enough about the virus: We just don’t know.”
Shoemaker’s novel reaches a climactic ending with a woman making an individual, moral decision based upon her faith, which reassures us that the goodness of people can emerge even under extreme duress. It’s our grounding in faith and trust in the grace of God, or other beliefs and experiences that form our individual consciences, insulated from the voices of the clamorous crowds, that we ultimately listen to, or so I hope.
