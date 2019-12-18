Jeff Koterba: Why I fell in love with journalism

Jeff Koterba became the World-Herald's fifth editorial cartoonist in 1989. Now, approximately 9,000 cartoons later, I still love journalism, writes Koterba.

Maps help us find our place in the world. But are they real? Or are they something we’ve dreamed up? What is up and down? Left and right?

In his recent TEDxOMAHA talk at Creighton University, World-Herald cartoonist Jeff Koterba serves as our guide to seeing the world, the universe and maybe even ourselves in a new way. He asks us to think about the routes we take and to change them — even by a little bit. Turn one block sooner or later, he says. Make a new map.

“With your new map, maybe you’ll experience something really cool and exciting. Maybe you’ll expand your universe even near where you live.”

(Can't see the video on your mobile device? Watch Jeff Koterba at TEDxOmaha: https://youtu.be/ud6SPOL7PvU)

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription