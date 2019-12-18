Maps help us find our place in the world. But are they real? Or are they something we’ve dreamed up? What is up and down? Left and right?
In his recent TEDxOMAHA talk at Creighton University, World-Herald cartoonist Jeff Koterba serves as our guide to seeing the world, the universe and maybe even ourselves in a new way. He asks us to think about the routes we take and to change them — even by a little bit. Turn one block sooner or later, he says. Make a new map.
“With your new map, maybe you’ll experience something really cool and exciting. Maybe you’ll expand your universe even near where you live.”
(Can't see the video on your mobile device? Watch Jeff Koterba at TEDxOmaha: https://youtu.be/ud6SPOL7PvU)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.