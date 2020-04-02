This editorial appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
Notices have been sent out to households across the nation about how to complete census forms online, but the Census Bureau has wisely suspended its outreach workers’ trips into neighborhoods to implore people to participate and to drop off notices at homes that don’t receive regular mail delivery.
With much of the nation now living in near isolation and COVID-19 spreading at stunning levels, this is no time for the government to risk exposing an army of door-knockers to the virus or, worse still, inadvertently spreading it door to door.
The problem with pausing the census process, though, is that doing so could affect the population count. Wednesday marked the official census day, but that’s not the day the census forms are due. (The count continues for several months.)
Instead, that’s the date anchoring the central questions of the census: Where are Americans living on April 1 and who lives there with them?
About a third of the nation’s households have already responded online, but much of the process has been interrupted.
There has been some discussion of whether the government should delay the census altogether in the face of COVID-19, but it doesn’t have much flexibility beyond tinkering minimally with its calendar. The U.S. Constitution mandates a census every 10 years to provide the population statistics for reapportioning seats in the House of Representatives. But the Constitution left it up to Congress to handle the details, which it has done with occasional updates since just after the birth of the nation.
Over more than two centuries, the government has conducted 23 counts (this year’s is the 24th), some in very trying circumstances, including on the eves of the Civil War and World War II. It has not always gone smoothly. In 1920, in fact, political disputes over the census — in particular, European immigration to northern cities and the great migration from the rural South to northern cities, which threatened to shift power in the House — led Congress to forgo that year’s reapportionment. House districts remained as they were until after the 1930 census, which came as the nation was sliding into the Great Depression.
Fortunately, and only coincidentally, the government hopes the current census will be conducted mostly online, by mail or over the phone, which will minimize personal contact and potential spread of the coronavirus.
But much like the social distancing required to stem the pandemic, that works only if people submit their census answers as they are asked to. The higher the self-response rate — it was 66.5% in 2010 — the less work the government has to do in the coming months to track down nonresponders and badger people for the answers to basic census questions.
