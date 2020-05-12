This editorial appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
Shut inside their homes day after day by the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been reveling in photos of wildlife roaming in the spaces they left behind. But the images don’t necessarily reveal what you think.
Those inspiring photos of dolphins supposedly returning to the newly boat-free canals of Venice, Italy? Actually, they were hundreds of miles away in Sardinia, in a spot where they’ve been known to show up. The elephants seen marching through a Chinese village? That’s real, but not an uncommon phenomenon. The same is true for the monkeys shown in cities of India, which have been so prevalent for years that they are generally seen as pests, not delights.
Still, there are signs that when humans decamp from the streets, wildlife expands its territory. Bobcats venture into suburban neighborhoods; coyotes are spotted in the streets of New York and near the Golden Gate Bridge. They were always in the area, but they’re a bit bolder without us and our cars to frighten them off. A mountain lion trotted in the deserted central streets of densely populated Santiago, Chile. Wild goats regularly visit a town in Wales.
It rekindles our spirits and gives us hope to think that, despite humanity’s near-relentless efforts to shove nature into ever-smaller corners, it rebounds effortlessly. We notice more birdsong around us; is that because the birds feel freer to make themselves known, or is it because we’ve finally shut up long enough to notice them? In any case, it’s a good feeling to sense that nature is so resilient, so all we have to do is turn our backs for a few weeks for it to see new life.
But that’s not really true either.
Some of these animals are unwelcome, even dangerous, in situations where they have to share space with people. Coyotes kill pets and wild boars carry disease, shove native wildlife out of their space and tear up agricultural fields. In New Orleans, empty streets and lack of restaurant scraps sent hordes of rats into the open, searching for food.
Wild animals’ willingness to venture into unnatural terrain is a sign that their current ranges are too small. Expansive bridges of open land from one wilderness zone to another would give them more of the room they need — and would keep them from becoming suburban pests. Pushing development further into the wildland interface isn’t the way to nurture nature.
