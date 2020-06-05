On Friday’s World-Herald opinion page, we offered a column from Gregory Moore, the former editor of the Denver Post. As a black American, he described his fear of police, incidents of being singled out despite lifelong caution and “knowing I could die, begging for air, under the knee of a police officer.”
This was the first of several opinion pieces we have planned as Omaha and the nation again confront the festering wound of racial discrimination.
On Sunday, longtime Omaha activist Preston Love Jr. will write the first of what will be regular World-Herald columns from him, initially looking at how to move forward in meaningful ways after protests stemming first from the death at police hands of George Floyd in Minneapolis and then the shooting death of protester James Scurlock last weekend in the Old Market. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz and Creighton University President Father Daniel Hendrickson also will contribute commentary in the coming days.
It is part of my pledge to you as The World-Herald’s editor that we will launch efforts to be inclusive, to improve outreach and to give a platform to diverse voices, including through new regular opinion contributors. We will join with the community in work to move forward.
Today, I’m sharing my experience with racial issues, not because it's special, but because I believe it's pretty common for white men. I’m three years younger than Moore, in the same profession, but haven’t lived in fear of dying at police hands.
I’ve been a journalist in eight states across every U.S. time zone — a wonderful seminar in American life. I truly love two of those places: Nebraska, which is home; and Detroit, which is a place of pathos and inspiration, often on the same city block. In terms of racial diversity, of course, two spots couldn’t be much more different.
My parents and Beatrice educators taught me to believe in equality, to abhor racism. In Detroit, I figured out that my understanding of discrimination will always be only theoretical. I do know this with certainty: Racism and hatred are driven by fear. Fear’s running mate is ignorance. The antidote is familiarity, getting to know people who seem different from me and seeking to understand their perspective.
Growing up in Beatrice, the only black people I met were the two Scott brothers, who had a downtown barber shop. It always struck me how soft-spoken they were – “polite,” my mom would say. Only years later would I grasp that their persona was a manifestation of our historic racism, a way for them to feel safer in their all-white surroundings.
At college and at my gas station job in Lincoln, I met black people very unlike the Scotts, many of them assertive and opinionated — which I admired. I became conscious of how white people are taught to be afraid of blacks, often implicitly, sometimes overtly, but without the kind of real reason Moore has to fear cops. Some of the regulars at Gas Crest were urban and edgy and played on the white student attendants' fear of appearing to be racist, but it was a stoned white guy who pulled a gun on me once.
I got a bit of a lesson in racism in 1980, when I got in trouble with the Nebraska regents for helping expose the bigoted writings of a 1923 engineering graduate who donated Krugerrands to the University Foundation. I honestly and naively felt like that experience expunged my racial ignorance.
After college, I worked in Abilene, Texas, which was somewhat diverse, but I remember only one black staffer; Boise, Idaho, during a time of white supremacist activity nearby; and then moved to Des Moines, whose racial makeup is similar to Omaha’s. I was stunned at times by overt racism among Des Moines co-workers and neighbors. One peer, about to be a father, said he and his wife were buying a home in a suburb “so my son won’t even see a black.”
My ex-wife and I sent our son to an inner-city magnet school and he joined a mostly black track club. In 1998, we became guardians to a black teenager who would go on to be an all-American track star and Olympian. She came home in tears one night with a traffic ticket for negligent driving. It really was a ticket for driving while black — she had failed to turn on her headlights at dusk as she cruised downtown with a carload of black girlfriends. They were singing and being happy 17-year-old girls. No speeding, no traffic light violation, no accident. A white professional, I was able to get the ticket dismissed, which I knew would have been unlikely for a black family.
After 18 years in Des Moines, I took a job at the Detroit Free Press and decided to live downtown, an easy walk to pro sports, world-class entertainment and in the middle of bona fide urban street life.
An early experience there drove home to me that I wasn’t beyond my white boy fears. I was nearing my building at the end of a run one morning when I saw, a long block away, two black guys standing in front of another apartment building, apparently arguing. One was waving his arms a bit, and both were yelling. My thinking ran along the lines of, geez, what if they start shooting? Should I cross the street? If I do, will it seem racist? (As if they even noticed me; I’m just being candid about how this white mind worked.)
I stayed on the same side of the street. As I got nearer, the yelling seemed to get louder. Closer … closer. “Man, Tayshaun needs more minutes!” They were having a spirited discussion about the Pistons.
New to Detroit, I had overlaid my white fear and stereotypes of the inner city on two silhouettes first seen but not fully heard from a distance.
Working in a more diverse newsroom in Detroit and then serving as a publisher in a Colorado market where a third of the workforce is Latino, I learned to respect that people with different backgrounds may not express themselves the way I do and that I must listen to the message, regardless of style.
My observation is that white people have a lifelong, ingrained assumption that we make the rules in America. That's arrogant, and I believe we can grow only if we consciously open our minds, ears and hearts.
I promise that we as an Omaha institution will get better at listening. We will talk to people with skin in the game — literally — rather than talking about them. We will strive to be part of the solution. I invite you to reach out to me and join the discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well stated and very timely. Very revealing in the sense that our world not the world where others may live. To walk a mile in another's shoes will never be the same as living a lifetime in another's reality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.