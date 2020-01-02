The writer is a distinguished scholar at the Indiana University School of Global and International Studies and a former Indiana congressman.
Not long ago, I was in a meeting to talk about a public policy issue. I began to think about what it would take to translate talk into change on the ground. What I came away with was a list of skills, none of them unusual, but all of them vital to getting things done in the increasingly complicated world that government faces. For example:
» You need a legislative draftsman, someone who understands the specialized language of bill-writing and how to translate ideas into law.
» You’ll almost certainly need several lawyers involved to steer clear of legal shoals, as well as budget experts who can handle cost estimates and projections.
» It’s helpful to have someone who understands what constitutes ethical and unethical behavior in the field you’re addressing.
» There are a lot of subject matters that play a role in almost any major problem: environmental, financial, security and military, logistics, health, education, international dimensions — and you’ll want to be able to consult with experts in all of them.
» Because, almost invariably, you’re dealing with computer systems or actual machinery, it’s helpful to have the appropriate types of engineers on hand.
» It’s often helpful to work with a historian or two who can put the problem in context.
» You need people who are familiar with the private sector and understand what businesses and corporations can and cannot reasonably achieve, since so many issues today involve both the public and private sectors.
» You have to be able to understand and cover the politics of your approach, meaning you need people who can bridge the White House and Congress or the governor’s office and the legislature.
» Somewhere along the line you’ll need PR experts who understand radio, print, TV and social media, since you’ll have to enlist the public, or at least win its support.
» And, of course, you’ll need to figure out how to raise the money you’ll need, both through the public purse and from the private and nonprofit worlds.
My point is simple: To make our system and this country work, we need a lot of experts and competent bureaucrats to deal with the problems that come cascading down on government. And here’s what I can tell you, after decades of close contact with federal civil servants: We have them.
By and large, this country is served by a professional and dedicated group of public employees, whether you’re talking about the National Weather Service, the Foreign Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Defense Department. We’re blessed with a lot of talented people.
In the face of the many challenges we confront, the professionalism, talent, and competence of our civil servants matter.
