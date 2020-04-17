Former vice president Joe Biden's prospective nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 general election has been assured by the decision of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to quit the race and throw in with the frontrunner. Now the challenge for Biden is to persuade Sanders' passionate army of followers that he's the man who can depose President Donald Trump in November.
That remains the Democratic Party's prime objective and the principal political glue to mend the fracture between its moderate and progressive factions. One question that remains, however, is how energetically and effectively Sanders can plunge into the effort behind Biden, whose predilection for political compromise and reaching across the aisle contrasts with Sanders' more leftward positions.
The former vice president offered the olive branch to Sanders by greeting his withdrawal with lavish praise for his effort. "He hasn't just run a political campaign; he's created a movement:" Biden said. "And make no mistake about it, I believe it's a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday."
Indicating his willingness to embrace important elements of it, Biden has already expressed interest in such Sanders proposals as free college tuition. But on the central issue of government financing of health care insurance, Biden and Sanders remain sharply divided.
Sanders strongly advocates what he calls Medicare For All, with a federal takeover and eventual abolition of private coverage. Biden, meanwhile, clings to the Affordable Act, aka Obamacare, of which he was a principal architect as vice president, and which he defended against repeated failed Republican efforts to "repeal and replace" it. Biden, in deference to those who are covered by corporate and union health plans and who don't want to lose that coverage, proposes a "public option" that is not compulsory.
Incidentally, former President Barack Obama, who remained uncommitted throughout the 2020 presidential competition presumably on ethical grounds, is said to have discussed the withdrawal with Sanders, and has now officially endorsed the Biden candidacy, throwing his continued popularity among Democrats into the fray against Trump.
In the 2016 Democratic race for the presidential nomination, Sanders was seen as benefiting greatly from opposition in the party to his rival, former first lady Hillary Clinton. This time around, Biden has not encountered such opposition, and is expected to garner heavy support from Democratic women, as well as from African American voters who were instrumental in reviving his floundering campaign this year in the South Carolina and subsequent primaries.
As a result, President Trump's early and now continuing expressions of nervousness over Biden's candidacy appear to be warranted, resulting in a resumption of his attacks on the Democratic frontrunner as "Sleepy Joe" and aides' references to his age of 77, only four years older than Trump.
To the Sanders withdrawal, the president promptly responded in a fund-raising message to his flock: "It's official: Crazy Bernie is dropping out of the race. Democrats never wanted anything to do with Crazy Bernie — it was RIGGED against him from the start."
But Trump himself signaled his concern about Biden's candidacy early on. He pursued political dirt on him via his son Hunter, who was earning a large salary as a board member of a Ukrainian energy firm as his father was leading an Obama administration effort to root out corruption in that former Soviet state. Trump withheld congressionally mandated military aid to Ukraine for a time, for which he was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House but acquitted by the Republican-run Senate.
Sanders in folding his campaign congratulated Biden as "a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward." In so saying, his comment on Biden's character may reinforce his former opponent's strongest suit with voters against Trump.
