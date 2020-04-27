Prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will form a committee to advise him on his choice to be his running mate. But the only opinion he needs is his own, as a former vice president who knows what the job entails, and who best can fulfill it in terms of his own interest and that of the country.
For openers, the idea leaves an unfortunate notion that Biden lacks confidence in making the decision himself. It is contrary to how former President Barack Obama picked him. Obama may have consulted privately with others but personally he did so on his own.
In 2008 Obama dispatched his two top campaign aides, David Axelrod and David Plouffe, to interview and secretly sound out Biden before offering him the job directly. In the process, Biden told Obama he would take it provided he would be fully involved and engaged in major decisions, and be the last man in the room when they were made.
That exchange served Obama and the nation well, as Biden arguably became the most effective and useful veep up to that time. He headed up the Obama economic recovery program in close consultation with mayors and governors across the country, as well being his lead emissary to foreign allies, including Ukraine.
Obama in 2008 took a cue from former President Jimmy Carter in 1976, in selecting as his running mate Sen. Walter Mondale. When Mondale visited Plains, Ga., for his interview, he was ready with ideas of how best he could serve a new president who had little knowledge of national affairs and the ways of Washington.
Mondale immediately impressed Carter, and the two men launched a close partnership, in what came to be known as the Mondale model for choosing running mates.
It nevertheless was ignored by the next two presidents, Ronald Reagan and his own vice president, George H.W. Bush. Reagan first considered recruiting his White House predecessor, Gerald Ford, in what some observers saw as a prospective “co-presidency,” about which neither man felt comfortable.
Reagan with no enthusiasm then took Bush, who had repeatedly insisted he was not “standby material” and invoked the words of General William Tecumseh Sherman in stating: “If drafted, I will not run; if nominated, I will not accept; if elected, I will not serve.” Bush reduced it to “Take Sherman and cube it” in Bush-speak, but in the end he did serve.
When he succeeded Reagan in the Oval Office (after coming within an eyelash of becoming president upon the attempted Reagan assassination), Bush astonished many by having picked lightly regarded and gaffe-prone Sen. Dan Quayle. It was a reminder of the importance of selecting a worthy prospective successor.
Obama, himself a president with little inside knowledge of Washington after only three years in the Senate, selected Biden for his 36 years of Washington service and skills as a debate rival in 2008. As the prospective president now, one would reasonably expect Biden would seek his own version of himself, with a stated preference for a woman.
In also saying he would favor one who had like himself submitted herself to the challenge of a rigorous presidential campaign, Biden seemed to point to three Democratic senators who had just contested against him: Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
Of these, Harris appeared to get on Biden’s wrong side by aggressively attacking him as a foe of racial desegregation via school busing in their first debate. Warren tangled with him over the question of Medicare for all vs. Obamacare, while Klobuchar joined him favoring retaining private health insurance policies for those whose premiums are paid by employers and trade unions.
Klobuchar also proved to be an able advocate for the party, and she comes from om the Midwest, a region that played a decisive role in Trump’s 2016 Electoral College victory.
In the end, Joe Biden seems likely to choose a running mate with whom he is most comfortable and politically compatible, as he was with Obama. The rest of the speculation amounts to mere caviling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.