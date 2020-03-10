Barely over a week ago, it appeared that the then-approaching South Carolina Democratic primary might be the last stand for the 2020 presidential aspirations of Joe Biden. It was billed as a shaky "firewall" against his elimination from the race.
But his startling blowout victory there, followed by a momentum-building Super Tuesday sweep of 10 of the 14 state primaries, including Texas, Virginia and North Carolina, has turned the tables.
Now it is Sanders who needs a stopper to the Biden run, in today's primary in Michigan and in five other states, to slow the former vice president's dash toward nomination at the Democratic convention in Milwaukee in July.
Four years ago, in a similar situation, a close victory in Michigan kept the Sanders campaign alive against Hillary Clinton, in addition more decisive victories in North Dakota, Idaho and Washington. This time around, Sanders will need much more of the same, with Biden likely to continue to dominate Tuesday voting in the South by winning in Mississippi, again with heavy African American support.
But the late endorsement of Sanders by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson could hold down the delegate lead Biden built from his earlier success in Dixie. As I write this, according to the Real Clear Politics' tabulation, Biden has 664 elected convention delegates to 573 for Sanders, with a majority of 1,191 required for nomination on the first ballot.
The Democratic primary calendar ahead also raises the stakes for Sanders in Michigan, with two more deep South states voting in Florida on the following Tuesday and in Georgia on the one after that, if Biden is able to maintain his regional strength there.
By the time the Democratic calendar finally swings more northward in April and May, the former veep may be harder for Sanders to catch. His best chances then appear now to be in Wisconsin, where he beat Clinton in 2016, on April 7, and possibly in New York and Pennsylvania on April 28.
Thereafter, the battleground will swing to the Midwest in May in Kansas. Indiana, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky and Oregon, winding in up in June in Milwaukee in mid-July.
A late-developing irony in all this is the fact that prior to the Biden surge in South Carolina, Sanders was peddling the notion that the candidate with the most delegates going into convention — guess who at the time? — should be declared the nominee, despite the Democratic National Committee rule that a majority of all delegates was required. As of now, that presumably would be Biden.
So Democrats and the rest of the nation can anticipate a major row on the convention floor and in the corridors if neither Biden nor Sanders has that delegate majority when the first roll call of the states is due. The rules then stipulate a second or more roll calls would occur. And the wheeling and dealing in those legendary smoke-filled rooms would begin.
If so, the pool of voting delegates under the newest DNC rules would extend on the second and any subsequent roll calls to 771 appointed "super-delegates," among major elected officials and other party stalwarts, most of them predictably part of the old Democratic establishment.
Such a development almost certainly would benefit Biden, a longtime esteemed member of the party club after four decades in the Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's vice president.
Sanders, by contrast, almost certainly would be seen as the party outsider, as a registered independent in Congress and self-described "democratic socialist," seeking to head a party to which he is not officially a member.
So, if Sanders would seem to have a reasonable chance to become its 2020 presidential nominee, he likely will need somehow to cobble together that convention majority of delegates including the super-delegates. It doesn't appear right now to be a probable outcome.
