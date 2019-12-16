WASHINGTON -- Amid unvarnished political partisanship, the House Judiciary Committee voted through two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for more partisanship in a Senate trial and the likely outcome of an acquittal.
The twin articles of impeachment sailed through the committee Friday by identical 23-17 votes in the full light of day, after Republicans tried to lard them with amendments on such matters as Hunter Biden's past drug addiction.
Thus, Trump will become the fourth American president to be charged with impeachable offenses, but he is unlikely to become the first president to be convicted.
Three of those presidents -- Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998-99 and now Trump -- will have escaped removal from office. The fourth, Richard Nixon, resigned in 1974 to avoid the stigma of certain conviction in the Senate. Nixon was undone by audiotaped evidence of him ordering no FBI investigation of the burglars who broke into the offices of the Democratic National Committee, as well discussing ways to pay for the burglars' silence.
This time around, Trump's similar self-incrimination being cited is his phone request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "do us a favor" by announcing an investigation into a potential 2020 election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump at the time was holding up $400 million in congressionally mandated military aid to Ukraine -- aid the country vitally needed in its simmering low-level war with Russia. Trump administration officials and proxies made it clear to Ukraine's government that the aid would not be released until they announced an investigation into alleged corruption on the part of Biden's son Hunter. Both father and son deny any wrongdoing, and no proof has been produced against them.
The Democrats charge that Trump's request amounted to inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election.
Even if Trump is acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate, Democrats will continue to investigate the activities of Trump personal lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in Ukraine, where he has been digging for dirt on the Bidens. And the Justice Department will prosecute two close associates of Biden in this caper, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.
The severe partisan rancor that has marked the impeachment case against Trump in the House has in turn fed partisan acrimony generally. Trump has answered the call for impeachment with renewed vigor in early reelection campaign rallies of the faithful, particularly in Eastern and Midwestern states that gave him his 2016 Electoral College victory.
After approval by the full House, the charges will be considered by the Senate, expected in January after Congress returns from its annual holiday recess.
The Senate is expected to reject the charges swiftly, assuring Trump's ability to seek a second term in 2020 and allowing public attention to focus on the Democratic state caucuses and primaries determining who will run against the president.
Biden, after a shaky start, has managed to remain among the top contenders. Uncertain is whether Trump's efforts to undermine his candidacy will hurt or help. The evidence that the president considers Biden his strongest threat could counter some of the negative publicity generated by the focus on his son in Ukraine.
In any event, the narrative of the 2020 campaign almost surely will overshadow rehashings of the expected failed impeachment of Trump, especially as a heatedly contest among a still large Democratic field of hopefuls gains intensity and public interest.
The business of trying to oust Trump that captured American attention for much of this dying year will now pivot from the legislative stage to the political, with Donald Trump still at its dead center.
