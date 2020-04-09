With the coronavirus crisis effectively stalling the 2020 presidential campaign by virtue of mandatory social distancing, American politics has suddenly taken a back seat in the daily news cycle. Most remaining state primaries have been pushed forward to June, and the Democratic National Committee has moved the party's national convention to mid-August.
President Trump has appropriated the daily televised White House press conference on the crisis into a showcase of endless self-praise. He overstates his role in combating the pandemic while undercutting major recommendations of federal medical and health experts for protection of the public and the lives of first responders.
At the same time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds his own televised daily virus response press conference to update his state's citizens on the daily growing pandemic in his state, the hardest-hit in the country. He does so in a candid and low-key manner that has won wide bipartisan support. For the most part, he has eschewed harsh criticism of the president's tardy and erratic response as he pleads for promised federal assistance in virus-fighting manpower and medical equipment.
In the short time of the coronavirus crisis, Cuomo has become an overnight television luminary, to the point some Democrats have spoken of him as a future president. He has brushed aside such notions, at least for the present.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to whine that Cuomo and other governors have not shown enough appreciation, if not gratitude, to him for erratic help in the crisis. In all, Cuomo has provided a constructive guide to his fellow Democrat and prospective presidential challenger to Trump, former vice president Joe Biden, in the November election.
Biden holds a convention delegate lead that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders seems unlikely to overcome. The lull in the Democratic calendar, however, gives Biden time and opportunity to demonstrate how as president he would tackle the coronavirus crisis, in a way that can give voters greater incentive to vote for him in the fall.
Cuomo in his daily briefings has been pointedly positive and constructive in addressing the crisis. He largely ignores Trump's frequent misstatements of fact and his obvious urgency to put social distancing behind the country, in order to start the nation's interrupted economic growth, on which his own reelection may depend.
Biden, who has no official executive office from which to command regular television coverage as Como does, is reduced during the hiatus in the presidential campaign to creating his own telecast studio in his home in Wilmington, Del., from which to stage "virtual" press conferences with no reporters present. So far they have not been an adequate substitute for the real thing, or for the occasional network or cable TV invitations providing broad coverage.
His forte as a politician has always been his hands-on style — sometimes criticized by offended women as too much so — but more often as a confirmation of his empathetic nature, somewhat hindered now by the social distancing now dictated by the virus pandemic.
Nevertheless, in such exposures to the voters during this down time, Biden would be well-served to follow the example of Cuomo, avoiding attacks on Trump's own erratic and boastful accounts of his handling of the national calamity. Rather than continuing to say he would "beat the hell out of" Trump in debates and on the stump when the campaign eventually resumes, hopefully long before election day in November, Biden should draw his sharp differences with the incumbent in matters both political and personal.
In terms of governing, the former veep holds a wide advantage over the former New York real estate tycoon whose three-plus years in the Oval Office have been riven by serial fiascos. And Biden's foreign policy experience as President Barack Obama's globe-trotting emissary, and before that as chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is unmatched by the sitting president.
Perhaps more telling may be the glaring personal contrast between Biden and Trump in terms of basic geniality and common decency in dealing with fellow Americans of all stripes — racial, gender and morality. Biden's strength has been in his open and receptive nature and willingness to cross partisan and cultural lines, compared to Trump's rampant narcissism, sense of superiority and rank crudity to all who dare take issue with him.
Americans have always held their presidents to high personal standards, not only for the essential leadership they expect to see from them at home but also for what they convey to allies and adversaries abroad. Biden's history and manner offer a glaring contrast to the strutting would-be dictator who displays his face and his boorishness on both sides of the Atlantic.
