In the Trump impeachment trial, the House Democrats have built a very strong factual case for removing the president, based on an exhaustive review of his scheme to extract a promise from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide dirt on prospective political rival Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.
The case had been laid out by the lead prosecution manager, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Hakeem Jeffries of New York and others. They relied on a host of witness testimonies and documents establishing that Donald Trump sought to bribe Zelensky into making a public announcement of a fake criminal investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, formerly on the board of the giant Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.
The former vice president was the Obama administration point man seeking to root out corruption in that allied country at the time, and the implied allegation was that the father acted to benefit his son, which both Bidens have flatly denied.
The prosecutor's presentation reported how Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, along with associates who were subsequently indicted, went to Ukraine in quest of incriminating information on Biden that could be used against him and for Trump in the 2020 election.
Subsequent television interviews with one of the associates, a Soviet-born naturalized American named Lev Parnas, led the House prosecutors to propose him as a new witness in the impeachment trial, along with Trump administration figures such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said he would testify if subpoenaed, and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
But the Senate Republicans in charge of the trial flatly declined to invite new witnesses, holding that the House Democrats case made their own witnesses and documents already presented. Some talk of a witness-swapping deal in which Hunter Biden would be summoned along with Trump insiders was flatly rejected by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, on grounds the son had no information relating to the allegations against Trump.
In all this, the House Democrats had reason to contend that in the detailed account of the president's behavior — including the Giuliani rogue venture into foreign policy outside State Department jurisdiction — they already had the upper hand in the House-Senate argument on impeachment. But if the House prosecutors may have "won" the argument on the assembled facts of the impeachment controversy, the reality remained that at this point that the Republicans still held the more critical position as the Senate majority.
Still, one senator in the majority, Tim Scott of South Carolina, warned: "The entire process is not to remove the president from office; it's simply to remove certain Republican senators. Colorado, North Carolina, Iowa, Maine, Arizona. This is absolutely an opportunity for them (the Democrats) to regain control of the Senate."
The reference was to GOP incumbents considered in danger of losing their seats next November: Cory Gardner of Colorado, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, Martha McSally of Arizona.
Some prominent Republicans are said to be considering going off the party reservation in their willingness to hear new witnesses unfavorable to Trump. These include Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. But so far the Republicans have remained in lockstep. Political self-preservation is a tricky game in the Donald Trump era of blind party solidarity.
