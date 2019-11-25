WASHINGTON -- The 10 Democrats who spent two hours debating on television in Atlanta last week largely eschewed confronting each other in favor of showing solidarity in their determination to beat President Donald Trump. In the process they collectively displayed an awareness that doing so remains paramount beyond their individual political aspirations.
In terms of responsible politics, it spoke well for their party in the face of the crisis it encounters in the Trump presidency that has shattered the norms of public discourse and civility. But it did little to clarify which of the participants significantly advanced his or her claim on the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
For once, the earlier focus on two early frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, was expanded to include the emerging Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. He again showed a poise and depth beyond his 37 years. He had just been rewarded in the first delegate-selection caucus state of Iowa with a nine-point lead in the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll. It's the result of an intensive grassroots effort four months before the kickoff voting there.
He also made the most of his seeming disadvantage of being a mayor coming from a small state, arguing optimistically in the latest debate that "in order to defeat this president we need somebody who can go toe to toe, who actually comes from the kind of communities that he's been appealing to."
Biden on the other hand took the obvious tack of holding to his national recognition after nearly half a century in the political limelight, and now much in the news as the target of Trump's attempted smear campaign, in which the president sought to enlist Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"You have to ask yourself up here: Who is most likely to be able to win the nomination in the first place, to win the presidency in the first place? And secondly, who is most likely to increase the number of Democrats in the House and in the Senate," Biden said at the start of the debate. He also emphasized his singular foreign policy experience as a senator and as vice president: "I know every world leader. They know me."
As for Warren, she largely clung to her modified version of "Medicare for All," a government-run universal health care scheme first popularized by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. However, she now has also latched onto Biden's defense and support of Obamacare and backed away from killing private-industry coverage as Sanders would do. Biden argues that millions of existing holders of such policies should not be deprived of them, inasmuch as many of their employers or trade unions pay the premiums.
Buttigieg, who originally supported what he calls Medicare for All Who Want It, has now followed suit, apparently like Warren recognizing the appeal and justice of maintaining Obamacare, which Biden says he would improve.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California in the first debate of this cycle won attention by challenging Biden on his early opposition to school busing to advance racial segregation in Delaware. This time she called for rebuilding what she called "the Obama coalition" of blacks and other working-class voters as the surest way to beat Trump. But doing so would also benefit Biden, who already is identified as an obvious part of that coalition.
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey chastised Biden in the debate in an effort to cut into his substantial African American constituency. "I have a lot of respect for the vice president," he said, but he disagreed with his opposition to legalizing marijuana, adding sarcastically: "I thought you might have been high when you said it."
Biden brushed off the crack, noting: "I come out of the black community in terms of my support. They know me." And so he clings in the end to his longstanding personal rapport with African Americans, as well as with working-class voters of all racial backgrounds.
The question in the months ahead is whether it will sustain Biden as younger and more progressive Democrats in the field, and new entrants doubting his survival ability, nibble away at him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.