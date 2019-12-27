After six pre-2020 debates designed by the Democratic National Committee to show off the wares of the party's competing candidates, they have evolved more into an elimination contest among the fittest of them.
Last week's debate in Los Angeles highlighted mutual attacks as much as positive arguments by the contenders.
By the measure of positive achievement, longshot Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota made a good case for herself in citing her repeated re-election by her Midwestern base, a skill that would come in handy when matched up against President Trump next year.
But in terms of clarifying the overall Democratic picture in the still-large field of hopefuls, the debates have evolved as a collective test of early polling frontrunner Joe Biden's electability to achieve that objective.
The former vice president has worn a clear target on his back as the candidate with the most to lose in the early competition. Yet he somehow has weathered that storm so far. In the most recent debate, he held his own with no perceivable self-inflicted wounds, and a strong defense of his advantage as a seasoned officeholder in the U.S. Senate and chairman of its Foreign Relations and Judiciary Committees.
Meanwhile, the early surprise of the campaign, Mayor Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., was drawing heavy debate criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, herself under fire over questions about how she would pay for her extravagant plans for Medicare for All, a scheme first touted by challenger Sen. Bernie Sander of Vermont.
Biden may yet encounter more incoming fire as a somewhat revived man-to-beat. But for the first time in the 2020 debates, debate moderators included pointed questions on foreign policy, in which Biden clearly has the strongest resume, along with some vulnerabilities on which he must defend himself.
A formidable challenge is the Senate vote he cast in support of President George W. Bush's planned invasion of Iraq, which Biden later said he regretted. He contended later he had been personally assured by Bush that Biden's vote was needed to obtain United Nations support for the war, which never materialized.
Biden's foreign policy credentials currently have been challenged by critics, including Trump for supporting "endless wars," but the former vice president himself generally has been in the same camp while maintaining allegiance to NATO and other European Union alliances.
Biden continues to hold a political ace in his hand in his staunch defense of Obamacare, advocating it as the cornerstone of his health care policy in the face of the long and failed Republican efforts to kill it. His argument that people should be able to retain their private-industry insurance if they wish -- policies that are often paid for or subsidized by employers or unions -- has recently been embraced by Warren, an indication of its popularity.
In the remaining debates before the Iowa Caucuses on Feb. 3, Biden can expect increased opposition fire from the rest of the Democratic pack. But his own survival so far has been a surprise to naysaying pundits who have bought into the notion he is too old and too gaffe-prone to be nominated.
In the current political atmosphere of division, hate and crude rhetoric fueled by Trump, the old-fashioned decency of Joe Biden, the self-styled Mr. Middle Class from Scranton, Pa., appears to be sustaining his chances, heading into the home stretch of state caucuses and primaries that will determine the identity of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
He can expect in the remaining Democratic shooting gallery debates that he will draw more intense political fire at his age of 77. In Los Angeles, he brushed aside a question about seeking a second term if elected as premature, not posed to any of the other septuagenarians on the stage, a demonstration that he can still see a curve ball coming his way and not swing at it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.