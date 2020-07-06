The writer, of Omaha, is a former Nebraska Cornhusker standout and the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner.
Most people in the state of Nebraska tie my name to achievements on the football field. But some also remember when I took $90 from a gas station. I earned myself two years of probation and a felony. I was only 17 years old.
By all means, that 10 minutes of insanity could’ve cost me my life, as it does for so many kids growing up in our ZIP codes, but I had mentors. Bob Devaney and Coach Tom Osborne mentored me on and off the field. That is how I became the first Heisman Trophy winner for Nebraska. That is how we won back-to-back national championships. And that is how I became CBS College Football’s Best Punt Returner, Best All-Purpose Back and Most Versatile Player of All Time — because someone believed in me long enough to see past my mistake.
I was given a second chance. This is what happens when a community invests in its youth and refuses to discard them. Now, it appears that our community is making a serious effort to give our youth access to more services in a new juvenile facility. More access means more opportunities to succeed — it means more hope for our future generations. How we view juvenile justice reform will allow a more significant number of our youth to have the same second chance that I was provided.
The discussion that our community is having about the juvenile justice facility is critical, especially considering recent events and, of course, with respect to our history. Many black people are still trying to live the “good life.” During the times we were slaves, that may have taught us survival, but it did not teach us how to live. Generations of black men and women, sisters and brothers, mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, cousins are part of the same old story. We keep going for the Okey-Doke: go to school, go to jail, go to prison, and repeat. Some kids in my neighborhood know more about life in jail than they do about life on the outside. My white brothers and sisters say that they understand but they do not — they can’t. The only way to understand somebody else’s life is to walk in their shoes. A lot of slaves did not have shoes.
The project, as I understand it, involves two significant new construction projects. A $95 million courthouse for lawyers and judges, and a $25 million to $30 million new, modern facility to house, rehabilitate, council and mentor juveniles who find themselves subject to the care and custody of the state as they wait for due process for a pending violation of the law. I’ve been led to believe that Douglas County Board members Jim Cavanaugh and Mike Boyle have voiced a preference to upgrade the courthouse but prefer to leave our young people in the adult jail system with little or no services, left to continue fending for themselves in an adult criminal environment. Let’s give the battered youth of our community a chance.
As I understand it, 70% of those juveniles who are housed in that facility are youth of color who have lived in or around the same three zip codes that I grew up in, and also live in now. If the judges and lawyers are able to get a new facility to work in, then it only makes sense that the children from the community merit a new facility to live in while in care and custody of the state. If “Black Lives Matter,” we have a pretty good opportunity to show that they do by investing in the future rehabilitation and transformation of our current system and our facility, which is currently injurious to our youth and disproportionately affecting people of color.
While not the full answer, the building of a juvenile center — at a location where a significant portion of the services our youth need is located — is a major step into a rehabilitation system, as opposed to a punitive system. The political fight that has brought this project to the forefront has not always been pleasant. But to equitably continue this fight, we must be motivated primarily by our young people, not solely our politics. We need our whole community to buy into this concept that County Board members Cavanaugh and Mike Boyle will lead the way for our future generation of youth to follow.
As I understand it, the project has now been approved and funded. Hopefully, we will not continue to waste precious resources on whether the building should be built but instead pivot the conversation to ensure there are resources in place to prevent youth from getting lost in the system. And even when they do get lost, we will have the services available to uncover a way out — to build an opportunity, to become productive citizens again and return to their community better than they left.
Very few youths will have the opportunities I’ve had, but I can tell you that I was one of the lucky ones. I went from being a juvenile to being the chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association in San Diego, the president of the San Diego Branch of the Leukemia Society, president of the San Diego NAACP, and the president of the San Diego Black Writers Association. When I returned home, I was no longer a product of my environment; I was helping to create it. Here, I’ve been the president of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha, am currently chairman of the 100 Black Men of Omaha, and co-founder of the Jet Award Foundation and Trust, which is responsible for giving hundreds of scholarships to low-income and first-generation, non-traditional students entering into the technical trades program at Metropolitan Community College.
These things are not done alone; it takes a village. Not every young person will have giants like Tom Osborne or Bob Devaney to mentor them, but every youth who finds themselves under the care of the power of the state should have faith that the state will do all that is in its power not to throw them away but to give them a chance to become something more than a statistic or a number. Our youth are teachers, doctors, Nobel laureates, lawyers, tradesmen, entrepreneurs and maybe Heisman Trophy winners.
This juvenile project has engaged us all in this critical issue. The fight to build it should be punted to those in the community that can run with the ball and help make a better life for our young people. To borrow a line from my buddy, legendary Lyell Bremser — every man, woman and child should be standing in the aisles, cheering our community leaders to do the right things.
Every day is game day, y’all. Not every other day. Every day.
Rodgers and the other enabling big business knuckleheads conveniently ignore the corruption behind this construction project.
From the very beginning the Douglas County Board put together a supposed not-for-profit and promised no-bid contracts to Mike Yanney, HDR, and Kiewit.
Conveniently campaign donors to Borgesun and Rodgers and Kraft and Jerram and Pahls and Ben Gray.
Then they used a loophole to issue bonds to by-pass a vote of the people.
Then after they put this all together and insisted on rubber-stamping the votes running up to the deal, now they try to convince the public the downtown jail is a good idea.
This is a land grab power play by Omaha big business and the people they bought on the Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council.
That these arguments keep coming up to convince us to go ahead despite bullying the funding and the votes from the public, makes me think something is going wrong with this corrupted project.
Maybe the realization that a 40 person jail downtown would not begin to hold the violent armed felons OPD sees on the streets.
Believe we can still stop Omaha's Oligarchs like Yanney and Stinson and Susie Buffett if we continue to speak out on this travesty.
