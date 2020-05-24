Jeff Koterba's latest cartoon: An inspiration for 2020

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... LANCASTER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN OTOE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... WESTERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 545 AM CDT. * AT 454 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR YUTAN TO NEAR WAVERLY TO NEAR HALLAM, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...75 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SOUTHWESTERN OMAHA, LINCOLN, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, RALSTON, WAHOO, GRETNA, WAVERLY, ASHLAND, SPRINGFIELD, YUTAN, LOUISVILLE, WATERLOO, BENNET, ELMWOOD, VALPARAISO, MEAD, GREENWOOD, PALMYRA AND CEDAR CREEK. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 385 AND 448. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...75MPH