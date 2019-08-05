Jeff Koterba’s latest cartoon: What are the answers?

Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Editorial cartoonist
Jeff Koterba is an award-winning and nationally-syndicated cartoonist for the Omaha World-Herald.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Editorial cartoonist Jeffrey Koterba has been at the World-Herald for 29 years. Check out his website for a video interview with Jeff and to pick up a copy of his critically acclaimed memoir, "Inklings."
Cartoon book: "Koterba: Drawing You In"
A collection of 25 years of editorial cartoons from World-Herald editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba. Since 1989 he has delivered humorous, and often biting, commentary on everything from politics to potholes to pop culture. Jeff tells how he does it and shows you some of his favorites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
... When drunk drivers stop killing thousands every yea on our highways.
#16: When we take seriously all eleven causes of the hundred deaths a day:
1. The glut of guns: more than all the armies of NATO combined. The only nation where guns outnumber people.
2. The war on drugs. Death rates from guns, per 100,000 population: Germany 1, USA 11; Massachusetts 3 (typical blue state); Louisiana 20 (typical red state); Iraq at war 37; and -most pertinent- young males in drug gangs c 1,500!
3. Our "frontier" mind-set (Steven Pinker, Richard Slotkin).
4. "Exceptionalism" -there can be nothing wrong with the way Americans do things. Related to that is the mythical bumper-sticker version of the Second Amendment (with the first half of the sentence erased).
5. The NRA, which zealously blocks any version of "well-regulated," reinforced by our traditional laissez faire rejection of regulation.
6. The resulting culture of ubiquitous violence (watch some TV, then check out the "killology" website).
7. Paucity of data; the NRA blocked the NIH from studying the problem (this is changing, thanks to Obama). SciAm link below.
8. Robert Merton's "Strain Theory"
When surveyed, 81 % of American high school students believe they will get a “great paying job” and 26 % expected that they would soon be famous. Nearly one third expect to get a PhD (only 5 % do), but very few people achieve the wealth, fame and prestige we’re all socialized into believing is our destiny. When the socially sanctioned path toward success doesn’t work, some resort to other means. Workplaces and schools are the symbolic sources of their strain; by attacking them, shooters seek to exact revenge on the people and institutions they believe have kept them down. In the U.S., the strain of unmet expectations and unrealized goals is more pressing than perhaps anywhere else, so it makes a gruesome kind of sense that this country is home to nearly two thirds of the world’s school and workplace shooters.
“The priority of fame is more common and stronger in the U.S. than perhaps in any other culture in the world,” sociologist Adam Lankford said. And at the same time, “the distinction between fame and infamy seems to be disappearing...."
-fed into by the non-stop media coverage of mass shootings
9. Another factor is the decline of moderation & compromise, which is a result of echo chambers & tribalism, less of a "cause" and more of a factor that makes reform difficult. Another one is the highest poverty rate of any developed nation, contributing to family breakdown.
10. Trump. We know white nationalist leaders celebrated his election: Richard Spencer, Jared Taylor, Michael Hill, Brad Griffin, the KKK and the Daily Stormer among them. Trump's on video smiling when someone at one of his mob rallies against immigrants shouted "shoot 'em."
11. Resources: "The Trump administration’s decision to cut federal funding for groups fighting right-wing violence has come under new scrutiny following the president's controversial response to violence at a white supremacist rally." https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/346552-trump-cut-funds-to-fight-anti-right-wing-violence
More info on all this: Scientific American: https://www.scientificamerican.com/report/the-science-of-gun-violence-and-gun-control-in-the-u-s/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.