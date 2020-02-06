Jeff Koterba's latest cartoon: Torn up

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Updated: February 6, 2020 @ 10:02 am
Editorial cartoonist
Jeff Koterba is an award-winning and nationally-syndicated cartoonist for the Omaha World-Herald.
# 21: Oh, NOW he gets concerned about civility? Now?
Trump refused to shake Speaker Pelosi's hand right at the start. Later she said she felt liberated by his refusal to be polite and treated his bitterly partisan campaign speech (*) as it deserved. On Fox they went berserk, ranting hysterically as if she were Attila the Hun. Comments posted online here (under Joe Morton's story about Deb Fischer) included a gory death threat from a Tom Jewell (the editors may have removed it by now). That's what Glorious Leader's hate-filled rhetoric at his mob rallies, his disregard for truth, and his contempt for the Rule of Law have brought us to. His election was openly celebrated by Stormfront, the KKK and other neonazis, and his acquittal is an attack on democracy. Death threats against the Speaker of the House? She speaks for the majority of the representatives elected by the majority of Americans (unlike Trump).
(*) Two examples of how he staged a reality-TV show in place of a State of the Union address. He made a big show of giving a scholarship to one single individual while his Secretary of Education tears down public education in general (1). And he showed us a Sergeant reuniting with his wife, back from his deployment in the Middle East catastrophe worsened by Trump's intemperate blundering (2), and so on.
As a former TV show host, Glorious Leader knows how to work a crowd, instinctively adapting the techniques pioneered in the 1930s by Josef Goebbels to glorify Der Fuehrer, filming Adolf kissing babies and petting dogs. It works on a certain shallow percentage of the population, as we can see.
1. Voucher programs are rife with abuse, as for-profit schools rack up a record of failure, fraud and scandal. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/05/03/three-big-problems-with-school-choice-that-supporters-dont-like-to-talk-about/ and https://www.charlestonchronicle.net/2019/06/03/school-vouchers-are-a-failed-experiment/
2. Recall that a multi-national effort got Iran to reduce their nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions. On-site inspectors & observers reported they were basically honoring the deal Then along comes our Great Leader blundering onto the scene and screws everything up. First, without consulting our allies or his own Middle East experts, he tears up the nuclear agreement and imposes harsh sanctions. Then, again on his own personal uninformed whim, without consulting anyone, he commits another colossal blunder, betraying the Kurds, the best ISIS-battling force, to the Turks.
World Herald headline, Jan 4: "Trump: strike was ordered to 'stop a war' " -when it should have been "Trump: strike was ordered to distract from impeachment." Now thousands of troops are on on their way there as Great Leader's blunderings "endanger American interests and allies in the Middle East and further fractures U.S.-Iranian relations." No long-range plan, no exit ramp, just more Show Biz.
And who could be more uncivil than Rush Limbaugh? A slap in the face to every thinking person. In third word countries authoritarian Glorious Leaders pin medals on their faithful propagandists but not in a healthy democracy. This was sick.
The story admits that "Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as "Barack the Magic Negro" but there's a lot more:
"Limbaugh’s bombastic style is credited with revitalizing, even creating, the right-wing talk radio juggernaut that fed into the rise of Fox News and other conservative news and conspiratorial outlets. ... Limbaugh infamously said hungry children should “dumpster dive” ..., called a Georgetown University Law Center student who advocated for contraceptive coverage a “sl*t” and “prostitute” ...and once joked about slaves being thrown overboard to feed sharks" For more: https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/rush-limbaugh-medal-honor/
Only a despicable narcissist sociopath would cheapen America's highest honor by awarding it to an equally despicable fellow sociopath. And it took Trump only three years to pull America down to this level. Come November, rebuilding after these two are gone will be a herculean task.
Just another in a long line of shots at the Speaker and Democrats in general. I waiting for his cartoon on paying off a young ladys insulting a gold start family, mocking a handicap man and calling Nazis fine people. To say nothing of cheating a charity or a fake University. But it is Nebraska.
Interesting how sensitive this site is, it wouldn't accept the words "po*n star"
