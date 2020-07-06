As our country is in the midst of a national discussion on race, we are providing space in our editorial section for contributions from local writers of color. Wright is associate elder at Endure To The End Ministries Church of God in Christ, in North Omaha.
From what I have observed over the past several years since living in Omaha, I find it a divided community in regard to racial relationships. It is evident that the city is extremely polarized. When we first moved to Omaha in January 2005, we went out to a restaurant to eat dinner in west Omaha and noticed that the majority of the patrons were Caucasian. We were expecting to see more of a diverse group of customers. We also saw how much nicer the streets and the homes were in west Omaha. There were fitness facilities, major grocery stores, malls and other fine establishments in the areas we observed.
However, we soon found out that the majority of people of color lived in North or South Omaha. Most of the houses were old and run-down, the crime rate was extremely high and there were very few businesses available to meet the needs of the residents. We felt as if we had been transported back to the pre-civil rights days or had gotten stuck in some weird time warp. In fact, some of the people of color expressed to us that they never went out to west Omaha. In our minds, we wondered, why not? It was part of the Omaha community, and not a separate city of its own.
Only after living here in Omaha for many years did we learn of the many atrocities that had occurred against blacks and people of color in Omaha and understand the racial tension, division, fear and outright hatred amongst its citizens.
Community deals with a feeling of mutual fellowship with others as a result of sharing common attitudes and goals. Real community can never happen through division, mistrust, preconceived ideas, isolation or choosing to ignore the needs of others. It can only happen when we choose to treat others with respect and as our brothers and sisters even though we are diverse in cultures.
This is what makes it beautiful — when we learn to embrace the culture of those who are different from us, and make a sincere and conscientious effort for racial reconciliation. There must be a mutual effort from both parties that recognize the need and are eager to reconcile for the betterment of community.
Because the racial issues that we are currently facing have been woven into the fabric of our communities for centuries, it is going to take a community effort to resolve them. There has to be a joint effort from all sides of the equation to offer tangible and meaningful solutions for the good of our country. It would be wrong to think that the racial issues we are facing today would somehow be resolved if this country were made up of only one race and all others excluded. This type of mindset will not settle any of the present issues. It would only hide them where we would not have to deal with them.
The real issues we are facing today stem from deep within the hearts of people, both black and white. For centuries we have failed to deal effectively with the problem of racism inherited from our forefathers. The Confederate Constitution of 1861, drafted by Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens, stated that the white race was the superior race and all other races were subservient and inferior. This false ideology had taught and practiced as an acceptable truth for centuries. This erroneous mentality would never allow fairness and equality to all people.
The truth of the matter is, God in his infinite wisdom made man in his image and after his own likeness (Genesis 1:26). This scripture doesn’t say anything about the race of man, but only uses the word “man,” which denotes human beings. God loves all of his creation. He is a God of diversity, and everything that God made he said was “good.” If we decide to say that one race is superior and other races are not equal and deserve to be treated inhumanely or less than human beings, then we have misused and discredited God’s creation that he calls good.
In order for our community and society at large to heal and move forward from the profound immorality and racial hatred, we must begin with bridging the racial divide. We can do this by accepting the fact that God created all mankind to reflect his glory. We are dealing with a movement that says black lives matter and it is true, black lives do matter. In fact, to God, all lives matter and they should all matter to us as well. We must be willing to put aside differences of culture and race and seek to celebrate our diversities rather than try to change them. We must seek to understand one another and not aim to destroy one another. This will take self-sacrifice. We must sacrifice our time, energy, resources, pride and preferences to embrace one another for the sake of healing as a community and as a nation.
We must learn from the past, or we will inevitably repeat it. Our children and the generations to come must see and experience a concerted effort for justice and reconciliation from the white community as well as communities of color. As an African American man, I must be willing to go outside of my comfort zone to become an agent of healing the racial divide and hatred in my community. The change must begin with each of us as individuals. It may be uncomfortable for a little while, but the more we work toward real community, we will begin to see the walls of centuries-old hatred and injustices crumble before our eyes. It’s not too late for the Omaha community and our nation to heal and reap the benefits of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all.
