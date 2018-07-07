Good trash service in Lincoln
We moved to the Omaha area a couple of years ago after spending 30-plus years in Lincoln. I don’t know with whom Rob Butler associates from Lincoln, but after living in three different areas of Lincoln and having four different trash companies, I can say that not one thing he described ever happened to us (“Lincoln solution wouldn’t work,” June 28 Public Pulse).
No harassment, no police, no garbage piling up, no congested traffic of garbage trucks clogging our neighborhoods. And we never had service skipped or denied because of broken equipment.
I will say that in those 30-plus years, I recall seeing countless news stories of problems with the trash system in Omaha. We live in La Vista and pay for our trash service through our home owners association. In Lincoln, one company typically handled the majority of houses in a given area, but you could switch if you chose.
But I’ll tell you this for certain: In Lincoln it never mattered how much trash you had on any given service day. If you had a large appliance or piece of furniture, you notified your company, and they would come out and pick it up. Lawn clippings, branches, etc., were hauled during season, and you could participate in recycling if you chose to, but it was not required. Best service overall we had with any of what we consider utilities.
Donna Adams, La Vista
Upgrading 55th Wing aircraft
Wait a minute.
Let’s think this 55th Wing maintenance issue through. Yes, our defense is paramount. How we implement that defense is ever-changing in step with technological advancements. Today, we have advanced technological capabilities to gather intelligence that is duplicating some of the mission of the 55th Wing and doing it at less cost, less risk to our military personnel and considerably less risk of political debacles from military aircraft crashes or our aircraft being shot down.
Paul Revere did a great job in his day. That was then, this is now. We don’t use horses and lanterns for our defense much anymore. Likewise, the 55th Wing has done and is doing a truly admirable job, and I’m confident they will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. I support improved maintenance of the 55th Wing and retirement of outdated aircraft and replacement with more effective intelligence-gathering equipment.
However, our defense dollars are not infinite. We need to direct the spending of our defense dollars to gather the maximum amount of intelligence information in the most effective ways available — with the least risk to our military personnel — and fully utilize today’s technological capabilities.
The Pentagon may be calling this one right.
Stan Fullner, Omaha
Hypocrisy in denial of service
Please try to help me understand this hypocrisy.
If you are a baker and a Christian and opposed to gay marriage based on your religious principles, you should be able to deny service to gay couples by refusing to make their wedding cake, and that is perfectly acceptable.
But if you are a restaurant owner and, based on political principles you deny service to, say, someone like White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you are un-American.
I don’t get it.
Robert D. Mathena, Omaha
Don’t blame U.S. policy for migration
Stuart Williams’ June 28 Pulse letter (“Why so many migrants?”) is correct only in referencing that wars (often civil wars) are often responsible for the flood of migrants that has occurred as a result. His comment that U.S. policy (foreign and economic) is responsible for most of these issues is blatantly wrong.
Population displacement in the Middle East and Northern Africa are a result of civil wars between competing versions of Islam and attempts to dominate non-Muslim populations. Migrants from Vietnam are a result of civil war between the Communist regime of the north and the non-Communist regime of the south (which preceded involvement by the United States). Central American migrants result from poverty and the brutality of the drug gangs/cartels (fueled to a great extent by drug users in the United States, a significant social problem).
To attribute all of this to U.S. “policy” is not only inaccurate, but an attempt at revisionist history.
G.R. Florine, Omaha
Kiss your Medicare goodbye
House Republicans offered a budget proposal that would cut mandatory spending by $5.4 trillion over a decade, which includes $537 billion in cuts to Medicare and $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and other health programs.
On Medicare, this would move us toward a system of private health insurance rather than the current open-ended, government-provided Medicare system.
Who thinks that private health plans would cost less than four times the current costs? If Congress passes this bill, Medicare will be gone, along with Medicaid. Contact your congressional representative to prevent these two programs getting the ax.
Gene Murphy, Papillion
Tell the whole truth
Regarding Tom McShane’s “Press freedom is vital” (June 17 Public Pulse), I agree with him when he says that a free press allows for an informed public and that we should support the First Amendment and freedom of the press.
In addition, I think with that freedom comes the responsibility to report fairly and honestly. Or in other words, all reporting media should comply with the oath taken by witnesses when testifying in court, i.e., tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
The complete context of a news story cannot always be aired or printed, so it becomes limited to what the media outlet thinks is important or wants to present (statements could be taken out of context, for example). News that should have front-page headlines could be buried or ignored. Wording can be manipulated to make a story conflict with actual events.
All of our freedoms granted in the Bill of Rights come with many responsibilities. All of us would be better served if we did not ignore the responsibilities we did not like.
Alan Seybert, Omaha
