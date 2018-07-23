By Gene Budig and Alan Heaps
Budig is a past president/chancellor of three state universities and a former president of baseball’s American League. Heaps is a former vice president of the College Board in New York City.
Here are the results of recent discussions with a dozen college and university presidents.
On the elementary and secondary fronts, they believe that teachers will continue leaving their posts. Some teachers are pursuing graduate degrees with thoughts of becoming higher valued administrators. They are being encouraged by their superiors because they know we need the best to lead our schools. They also believe that others want to pursue disciplines outside traditional education studies looking for higher pay, better working conditions and more job stability.
The university presidents are emphatic in their belief in female administrators, minorities and their likelihood for early success at all levels and at all kinds of institutions. All think that more diversity and better representation would offer fresh and needed direction, especially in urban schools. They further thought that school and governing boards would profit greatly by moving in this direction.
The current university leaders see their work as being essential, vital to the future, but they applaud and salute the need for innovation in rethinking paths to degrees, paying for college and strengthening democracy. Given the current political stalemate, they are receptive to new and needed change, perhaps as never more.
What the university leaders recognize is the need for more with less, and they feel the pain of criticism on a regular basis. They are tiring of what they view as unreasonable taxpayers, countless elected critics at all levels of government and testy faculty who ignore or refuse to acknowledge reality.
Presidential politics offer an important storyline, but it is ever-changing and often impossible to read. The once relatively tranquil federal government has become a thing of the past, something that today is unpredictable and subject to falsehoods and half-truths, creating mazes and rabbit holes.
With the spreading legalization of marijuana and the opioid crisis, a focus on drug policies will intensify with students at college and university communities. All are calling for fixes that work and guarantee the common good.
College and university leaders appear to have differences on issues such as educational standards. Freedom of speech will continue to be hotly debated. The cost of education will still be at the forefront of national discussions.
Funding will continue to be a sore point with many as Congress and state governments do little in terms of commitments. Their words are encouraging, but their promises seem to collide with their actions.
The interviewed presidents mirror each other on several big issues: There is certainly universal distrust for many politicians they must work with; there is growing animosity between two- and four-year schools over roles and resources; there is heated competition for finances and students; and the upcoming year will be of challenges and uncertainty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.