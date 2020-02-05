The author was a precinct captain in the Council Bluffs Third Precinct caucus.
A major reason why Iowans love the caucus process is that it allows voters to have their second choices weighed in an election. If their favorite candidate doesn't get enough support for "viability," they can give their support to another candidate who is acceptable.
But there is a better way to get this outcome, that doesn't require people to show up and stay for two or three hours.
It is called ranked choice voting.
Ranked choice voting uses paper ballots. The ballot lists all the candidates. The voter picks his or her first, second, third, (etc.) choices.
If one candidate gets over 50% of the first choice votes, he or she is the wins, just like any other election.
But suppose, as is often the case when there are many candidates, nobody gets over 50%. That's when some voters get their second choices counted.
In ranked choice voting, the candidate who got the fewest votes is eliminated; instead, the second choices of those voted for him or her are added to the count. If a candidate then has over 50%, he or she is the winner, but if not, the next-lowest vote getter is eliminated and so it continues until there is a winner.
Ranked choice voting has many benefits not found in winner-take-all elections.
Ranked choice voting increases voter satisfaction with elections because it becomes more likely that the winner will be acceptable to more people. It allows the candidate who best represents his or her constituents to win.
Ranked choice voting also favors a wider choice of candidates because it eliminates the "spoiler effect." When there are candidates with similar views on the ballot, there is no "splitting the vote."
Voters no longer have to vote for the "lesser of two evils."
Ranked choice voting discourages negative campaigning because candidates are not just trying to win the first choices of voters, but their second, third, etc.
Often called "instant runoff voting," ranked choice voting can combine the primary and the runoff. If there is only one election, turnout is increased. It also saves money.
Ranked choice voting is easy for voters and easy for those who count the votes, even without computers.
This approach has been used in Australia for over 100 years to elect that country's lower house. Other countries where it is used include Ireland, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.
In Maine, it has been used for primary elections and all general elections for Congress since 2018, and will be used for the general election for president in 2020, and for the presidential primaries in 2024.
Ranked choice voting is used in state and municipal elections in 18 cities and other jurisdictions in the United States. It will soon be implemented in another five cities.
Four states are slated to use it for presidential primaries., and one for their presidential caucus.
Iowa is facing some fair criticism of its caucus process. Besides the recent failure of the system to report the results, caucusing is a problem for anyone who works evenings, has to care for elders or children, has health problems that make it hard for them to get out after dark, is traveling, and the list goes on. Turnout at caucuses is typically low, and the recent one is unlikely to be an exception.
Iowans will be reluctant to give up their position of kicking off the presidential election cycle. But if they address the problems built into the caucus model, perhaps they can still be the nation's first.
