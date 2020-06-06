On March 2, four days before Nebraska’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Dr. David Thompson’s care team at Think Whole Person began calling patients at higher risk for the disease. By March 16, the same day Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the 10-person gathering limit, Thompson’s team had contacted all of their patients.
Thompson’s team acted quickly to make one-on-one contact with patients, helping them navigate this unprecedented pandemic according to each person’s health history. Myelin, software developed by Thompson and cofounder John Gorman, accelerated the care team’s rapid outreach.
The software enables primary care teams to communicate, collaborate and prioritize their daily deliverables. The cofounding team saw how challenging it is for care teams to work together across different systems, reports, to-do lists and sticky note reminders. Failure to harmonize this work can impact patient outcomes under more ordinary circumstances, but has far more significant consequences in a post-COVID-19 world.
Other technology solutions are helping deliver care amid the pandemic.
In many rural Nebraska assisted living facilities, residents and staff are feeling the anxiety-inducing effects of isolation. The need for support is answered through Encounter Telehealth’s counselors and psychiatrists providing remote mental health care to this vulnerable population.
The number of daily sessions via Encounter Telehealth has risen significantly since March. Fortunately, so has the number of mental health providers raising their hands to offer telepsychiatry to meet the rising demand.
Before Encounter, there was no easy, HIPPA-compliant way to connect rural long-term care residents in need of mental health care with providers. Encounter Telehealth, led by CEO Jen Amis, was created to help residents connect with providers, regardless of their geographic proximity to these care providers.
Myelin and Encounter Telehealth are two rapidly growing Nebraska health care companies helping essential workers deliver essential care. And they’re doing it by leveraging technology.
Post-COVID-19, the world, as we knew it, will likely never fully return. The health care industry is no exception. Mike Cassling, CEO of Cassling and longtime health tech investor, predicts that every aspect of health care — from the supply chain to delivery of care to insurance — will change.
So what do we do with this change? To steal the words of Signature Performance CEO Allen Fredrickson, Nebraska stands to be a significant, relevant player that contributes positively to the health care system.
The best path forward starts with problems. More specifically, it begins with identifying and understanding the inefficiencies and the metaphorical headaches in the health care system as we know it. Those problems create fertile ground for tech-enabled company creation.
Fredrickson’s 1,300-person organization started as a calling to chip away at the high administrative costs so providers can put more money toward care.
Another example: Executive Director of UNeTech, Dr. Rod Markin, says his former classmates don’t recognize UNMC today. He can easily recall the vision that former Chancellor Hal Moore boldly stated in 1998. At the time, that big vision seemed outlandish. Now, UNMC is the nation’s go-to source for navigating coronavirus.
It didn’t happen all at once. It required iterations. It required collaboration. Markin’s colleague, UNeMed CEO and President Michael Dixon, sees that opportunity in the tech transfer vaults of the University of Nebraska system.
These companies are running the same playbook. It’s every great company’s playbook, for that matter. It starts with identifying an urgently painful customer need, pushing out a proof of concept, and iterating to enable customers to do more, better, faster and cheaper.
Our state has a long, rich history of serving and better enabling essential workers to do critical work. The desire to solve problems through the clever use of technology is accelerating Myelin and Encounter, just as it has with Cassling and Signature Performance.
The desire to solve health care problems and the intentional connectivity between our state’s entrepreneurs and innovators will create a world-class health tech capital.
The time is now for Nebraska to claim its rightful spot as that capital.
Erica Wassinger is the lead at the Startup Collaborative, a program of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She and co-founder Nathan Preheim recently launched Proven Ventures to capitalize Nebraska entrepreneurs.
